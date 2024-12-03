NJ hikes gas tax: How much more you will pay — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

A cold case out of Somerset County has thawed, as officials believe they have the man responsible for a murder that occurred in 1997.

The break in the case is due mainly to advances in technology that gave authorities more options with the evidence they've had on hand for more than 25 years.

Authorities held a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of 60-year-old Robert Creter, of Winnipeg, Canada. Officials claim he's responsible for the death of Tammy Tignor, a Newark woman who was found dead at the age of 23 on a dirt road in Bridgewater.

A grassroots workers’ group has filed a lawsuit against federal labor officials, trying to get more report details about deaths at three different New Jersey sites of Amazon, the state’s largest employer.

All three men — Rafael Mota Frias, Rodger Boland, and Eric Vadinsky — died within weeks of each other during the sweltering summer of 2022 in Carteret, Robbinsville and Monroe, respectively.

Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ruled out workplace factors, including excessive heat, as they publicly released findings in Mota Frias’ death.

⬛ Drones banned over parts of New Jersey

As the FBI investigates the source of those mysterious drones flying over parts of Morris County, the FAA has issued a ban on all drone flights over Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal Military Base in Rockaway.

The drones have been spotted almost nightly for weeks and with no explanation.

The FAA did not comment on what they may know, but warned drone operators who endanger aircraft or pedestrians could be fined up to $75,000 and lose their drone operators’ pilot certificates.

Regulations on new large vehicles including school buses and motorhomes will harm New Jersey dealers and consumers on day one, according to business advocates.

The Advanced Clean Truck rule will require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) over the next decade starting Jan. 1, 2025. It's the state's version of a similar rule created by the California Air Resources Board.

Do the new rules ban RV sales?

There have been a lot of rumors on the internet. Here is the real story.

Every gallon of gasoline pumped into your vehicle will be taxed at a higher rate than originally expected, come 2025.

The New Jersey Department of Treasury has announced that the state's gas tax rate will increase beginning Jan. 1, as part of a 2024 law that supplies more money to the Garden State's Transportation Trust Fund.

Already facing higher tolls and congestion pricing to enter Manhattan, here is how much more gas will cost in the New Year.

