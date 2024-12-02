Arrest made in NJ woman’s murder, 27 years later

⚫ A woman was found dead on a dirt road in 1997

⚫ Officials were able to resubmit evidence for DNA testing in 2023

⚫ The suspect has been living in Canada

A cold case out of Somerset County has thawed, as officials believe they have the man responsible for a murder that occurred in 1997.

The break in the case is due mainly to advances in technology that gave authorities more options with the evidence they've had on hand for more than 25 years.

Authorities held a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of 60-year-old Robert Creter, of Winnipeg, Canada. Officials claim he's responsible for the death of Tammy Tignor, a Newark woman who was found dead at the age of 23 on a dirt road in Bridgewater.

“The arrest of a suspect in this decades-old case is a testament to the unwavering dedication of law enforcement to seek justice, no matter how much time has passed,” said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Tammy's death

At around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 1997, Bridgewater police were alerted about the discovery of a deceased woman on a dirt access road, near Washington Valley Park.

Tamara "Tammy" Tignor, of Newark, was found dead in Bridgewater at the age of 23. (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Tamara "Tammy" Tignor, of Newark, was found dead in Bridgewater at the age of 23. (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Authorities identified the victim as Tammy, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation into Tammy's death has continued over the years.

But not until 2023 did authorities have any solid answers related to the case. That's when it was determined that evidence collected in the investigation could be resubmitted for DNA testing.

Creter's arrest

In April 2023, according to the prosecutor's office, officers were able to generate a "high stringency match" for Creter.

Robert Alan Creter in 1999, and Creter at 60 years old (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) Robert Alan Creter in 1999, and Creter at 60 years old (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Upon further investigation into Creter's possible connection to the homicide, officials learned that Creter had relocated to Winnipeg in 2002.

A first-degree murder charge against Creter was authorized on May 18, 2023. In June 2024, Creter was taken into custody by Canadian authorities, based on his New Jersey arrest warrant.

Creter was extradited to the U.S. on Nov. 26. When Creter arrived, detectives from the county prosecutor's office and the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit took custody of him.

Still, authorities are looking for more information related to the case. The prosecutor's office can be reached at 908-231-7100. The best contact number for the Bridgewater Township Police Department is 908-722-4111.

