NJ Dems support trans policy — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?
Check your tickets.
Even with odds of winning at 1 in 292.2 million, a lot of folks went to bed last night dreaming of winning it all.
⬛ How much it costs to raise a child in New Jersey
Warning: the following figures may make your jaw drop.
Any parent can tell you it's not cheap to raise a kid from birth to adulthood.
But there's new research that counts all of those dollars, state by state, and shows what the average family is putting out on an annual basis — as well as over 18 years — to get the job done.
According to LendingTree, annual costs related to raising a small child spiked nationally by more than 19% over five years ending in 2021.
⬛ NJ school battles over trans student policy sparks support call
As a handful of school boards around New Jersey work to remove a policy that deals with transgender students, some Democratic leaders have urged more public participation at local meetings.
“In the next week, please attend as many of these meetings as possible to show support for trans and nonbinary youth in our schools. Please counter misinformation from right-wing ‘parents rights’ organizations,” according to an email sent by the NJ Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus.
⬛ NJ schools can search your child's cell phone
Schools don't need a warrant, they can essentially search your child's phone anytime they want.
Critics say this is further erosion of student's rights and the right to privacy.
One district is making it even easier for school staff to get their hands on a student's phone or other electronic devices
⬛ Police: NJ fake cop pulled over driver, stole cell phone
FREEHOLD – A 46-year-old man was arrested days after he allegedly pulled over a driver and pretended to be a local police officer before stealing a cell phone, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Anthony Burke, of Freehold Borough, has been charged with fourth-degree impersonating an officer and second-degree robbery — as well as four counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
