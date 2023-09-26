NJ Dems support trans policy — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Check your tickets.

Even with odds of winning at 1 in 292.2 million, a lot of folks went to bed last night dreaming of winning it all.

Warning: the following figures may make your jaw drop.

Any parent can tell you it's not cheap to raise a kid from birth to adulthood.

But there's new research that counts all of those dollars, state by state, and shows what the average family is putting out on an annual basis — as well as over 18 years — to get the job done.

According to LendingTree, annual costs related to raising a small child spiked nationally by more than 19% over five years ending in 2021.

As a handful of school boards around New Jersey work to remove a policy that deals with transgender students, some Democratic leaders have urged more public participation at local meetings.

“In the next week, please attend as many of these meetings as possible to show support for trans and nonbinary youth in our schools. Please counter misinformation from right-wing ‘parents rights’ organizations,” according to an email sent by the NJ Democratic State Committee LGBTQ Caucus.

⬛ NJ schools can search your child's cell phone

Schools don't need a warrant, they can essentially search your child's phone anytime they want.

Critics say this is further erosion of student's rights and the right to privacy.

One district is making it even easier for school staff to get their hands on a student's phone or other electronic devices

FREEHOLD – A 46-year-old man was arrested days after he allegedly pulled over a driver and pretended to be a local police officer before stealing a cell phone, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Anthony Burke, of Freehold Borough, has been charged with fourth-degree impersonating an officer and second-degree robbery — as well as four counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

LOOK: Average salary needed to get by in every U.S. state According to data from GOBankingRates.com, The median salary across the U.S. a single person must make to get by collectively is $57,000. However, some states are far from that.

So how much higher or lower is your state to the national average, and which states are the top 10 most and least affordable overall? Let's find out.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023.

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development.

