No warrant? No problem. Schools can search your kid’s phone in NJ

📱 Do schools have the right to search your child's cell phone?

📱 The standard is much different than for law enforcement

📱 More NJ school districts are tightening cell phone policies

If your child brings a cell phone or other electronic device to school, there is no presumption of privacy.

Schools can, and many have, adopted policies that allow staff to seize and search cell phones and other devices. They can also adopt rules governing when and how phones can be accessed and used by students.

All school districts in New Jersey have adopted general rules on the use of phones during school hours, but many of those polices have been tightened as cyber bullying and other types of harassment incidents have grown.

Red Bank Regional School District in Monmouth County took the extreme step of banning cell phones from the high school this year and said it was an anti-bullying measure.

Central Regional School districts in Ocean County has now adopted a policy that clearly states school officials can search a student's phone "if there is reasonable suspicion that the electronic mobile device contains information that may be pertinent to a school investigation."

The policy was adopted in August and went into effect Sept. 1.

Students in grades 7 through 12 must place their phones in special pouches. High school students must have their phones turned off during class.

Students are also no longer allowed to take their phones with them when the use the restrooms.

More NJ school districts are adopting policies aimed at combating the use of cell phones in bullying.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Response to bullying at Central Regional High School?

Central Regional officials have not commented publicly on the new policy, but it is believed to be in response to the alleged bullying of a student who later died by suicide in 2022.

The family of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch says she was attacked in school by fellow classmates and other students used their phones to record the attack.

Adriana Kuch

Video of the incident spread on social media and Adriana died by suicide just a few days later.

Four students were ultimately charged in the hallway attack.

Different rules for law enforcement

School officials being legally permitted to search a student's phone with the mere suspicion that it contains information "pertinent to an investigation" goes far beyond the standard set for law enforcement.

Police can generally only search you phone if they have a valid search warrant.

police lights

Under the Fourth Amendment, individuals are protected from unreasonable search and seizure.

While courts have generally held that police can seize a cell phone in the course of an investigation in order to preserve potential evidence, they will need to demonstrate to a judge why they need to access the data on your phone.

Police can also ask for a very specific warrant that would allow them to read your texts messages or emails without your knowledge, but would have to demonstrate a very specific need and convince a judge that a potential crime has been committed.

