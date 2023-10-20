NJ elected official, already accused of drug dealing, charged with new crime
🔵NJ councilman accused of stealing from a bank account
🔵Same man already was charged with selling drugs
🔵 Councilman has resisted calls to resign
FLEMINGTON — An elected borough councilman already accused of dealing drugs to an undercover police officer has been charged with stealing cash from the Flemington Democratic Club.
Malik D. Johnston was accused of withdrawing $1,000 from the political club’s account at a bank in Bridgewater on June 2, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson announced on Friday.
The 47-year-old Johnston, who also goes by the name Pippin Folk, was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking.
At the time of the transaction, Johnston was a former officer of the club, who did not have permission to make the withdrawal, according to Robeson and Flemington Police Chief Jerry Rotella.
NJ councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine
Last winter, Johnston was arrested and accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span.
Johnston faced separate charges of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
He was elected in 2020 to the Borough Council for a term that ends this year.
While the Democrat did not file paperwork to seek reelection, he has remained on the council, despite months of public calls for him to step down.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
UPDATE 2023: All the NJ stores that sell legal weed
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Eric Scott
New Jersey's smallest towns by population
Gallery Credit: Michael Symons
Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them?
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco