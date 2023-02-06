Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop
🔵 Flemington Council member is accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover cop
🔵 Prosecutors say Malik Johnston sold cocaine and meth over a three-month span
🔵 Johnston is also known by an alias, Pippin Folk, say police
FLEMINGTON — An elected member of the the borough council has been accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span.
Flemington resident Malik Johnston was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The 46-year-old Democrat has also been known as Pippin Folk, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson.
Various times between December and this month in Raritan Township, Johnston sold cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer, Robeson said.
Johnston was being held at Warren County jail, pending an initial court appearance.
Johnston was elected in November 2020 in a close race in which his running mate lost to a Republican.
Robeson credited the Flemington Police Department and the Narcotics Task Force — which includes members of the State Police Kingwood Station — for carrying out the investigation that led to the charges.