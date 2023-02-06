Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop

Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop

Flemington Council Member Malik Johnston (historicFlemington.com)

🔵 Flemington Council member is accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover cop

🔵 Prosecutors say Malik Johnston sold cocaine and meth over a three-month span

🔵 Johnston is also known by an alias, Pippin Folk, say police

FLEMINGTON — An elected member of the the borough council has been accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span.

Flemington resident Malik Johnston was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The 46-year-old Democrat has also been known as Pippin Folk, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson.

Various times between December and this month in Raritan Township, Johnston sold cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer, Robeson said.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office (via Facebook)
loading...

Johnston was being held at Warren County jail, pending an initial court appearance.

Johnston was elected in November 2020 in a close race in which his running mate lost to a Republican.

Robeson credited the Flemington Police Department and the Narcotics Task Force — which includes members of the State Police Kingwood Station — for carrying out the investigation that led to the charges.

OMG! Cutest pets in New Jersey!

Is your pet cuter? Enter the New Jersey 101.5 Cutest Pets Contest until Feb. 12, 2023. Here are some entries so far.

25 richest people in America and how they did it

St﻿acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey

How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold

The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Filed Under: Crime, Flemington, Hunterdon County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM