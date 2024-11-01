NJ could offer new perk for disabled veterans

⚫Comment from one of the sponsors of the bill

⚫No need for general disability placard or identification

⚫Could NJ become a Purple Heart state?

New Jersey is considering more ways to recognize our veterans while cutting red tape in the process, particularly when it comes to driving.

"I deal with a lot of veterans, and personally, my father was a veteran. It's one way of me trying to help all his fellow veterans out," state Sen. Latham Tiver, R-Burlington, a sponsor of the bill, said to New Jersey 101.5.

Current New Jersey law permits Purple Heart recipients and disabled veterans to be exempt from municipal parking meter fees for up to 24 hours. This proposed bill would take it a step further.

The bill would allow disabled veteran and Purple Heart placard or license plate recipients to use parking spaces designated for those with a disability. Tiver confirmed that group would no longer need to also get the general disability placard or identification, unlike before.

Past mention of the placards say renewal is to happen every three years, according to New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's website.

"It's supporting the vets and to show them our appreciation. And you know they deserve it. You know they deserve everything that we can do to support them," Tiver said.

The veterans would need to have their disability documentation on standby in the vehicle if questioned by authorities. The owner of the vehicle would have to show that they have a legitimate disability.

Thousands would be positively impacted if this bill gets to go to the governor's desk. Almost 300,000 veterans live in New Jersey, according to 2023 data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Of that number, 65,451 veterans receive disability compensation.

This focus on servicemen comes at a time when New Jersey could become the fourth Purple Heart state, joining West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. As of October 2024, the bill passed both houses and will head to the governor's desk.

