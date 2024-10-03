Dangerous intersection in NJ to receive needed upgrade
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — Relief is coming to drivers of Mercer County.
The four-way intersection of Route 31 and Ingleside Avenue has been a problematic, headache-inducing spot for years.
The flashing signal’s inadequate gaps having been causing high-risk behavior by drivers to save a quick minute, according to township spokeswoman Reba Holley.
“In recent years the number of accidents and near-misses has definitely grown,” Police Chief James Rosso said. Over 30 crashes have happened in the span of three years, according to police department data.
To pump the breaks on the safety concern, there’s plans to install a fully functioning traffic light.
“By regulating the flow of traffic with this new signal, we can reduce accidents, improve visibility and ensure smoother, safer travel for everyone in our community,” Rosso said.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation gave the green light on the project this week, signing off on a cost-sharing agreement with plans for the installation to happen in 2025.
