At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

9 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 78° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:18a Low

Thu 3:20p High

Thu 9:22p Low

Fri 4:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:52a Low

Thu 2:44p High

Thu 8:56p Low

Fri 3:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:06a Low

Thu 2:56p High

Thu 9:10p Low

Fri 3:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:48a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 8:52p Low

Fri 3:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:36a High

Thu 12:58p Low

Thu 7:25p High

Fri 1:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:13a Low

Thu 3:09p High

Thu 9:19p Low

Fri 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:10a High

Thu 12:05p Low

Thu 6:59p High

Fri 12:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:09a Low

Thu 3:39p High

Thu 10:22p Low

Fri 4:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:59a Low

Thu 2:39p High

Thu 9:10p Low

Fri 3:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:29a Low

Thu 3:03p High

Thu 9:51p Low

Fri 4:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:59a Low

Thu 2:47p High

Thu 9:16p Low

Fri 3:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:07a Low

Thu 3:47p High

Thu 10:22p Low

Fri 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

