NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
9 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature78° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:18a		Low
Thu 3:20p		High
Thu 9:22p		Low
Fri 4:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:52a		Low
Thu 2:44p		High
Thu 8:56p		Low
Fri 3:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:06a		Low
Thu 2:56p		High
Thu 9:10p		Low
Fri 3:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:48a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 8:52p		Low
Fri 3:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:36a		High
Thu 12:58p		Low
Thu 7:25p		High
Fri 1:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:13a		Low
Thu 3:09p		High
Thu 9:19p		Low
Fri 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:10a		High
Thu 12:05p		Low
Thu 6:59p		High
Fri 12:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:09a		Low
Thu 3:39p		High
Thu 10:22p		Low
Fri 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:59a		Low
Thu 2:39p		High
Thu 9:10p		Low
Fri 3:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:29a		Low
Thu 3:03p		High
Thu 9:51p		Low
Fri 4:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:59a		Low
Thu 2:47p		High
Thu 9:16p		Low
Fri 3:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:07a		Low
Thu 3:47p		High
Thu 10:22p		Low
Fri 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

