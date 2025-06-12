NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
9 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:18a
|Low
Thu 3:20p
|High
Thu 9:22p
|Low
Fri 4:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:52a
|Low
Thu 2:44p
|High
Thu 8:56p
|Low
Fri 3:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:06a
|Low
Thu 2:56p
|High
Thu 9:10p
|Low
Fri 3:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:48a
|Low
Thu 2:48p
|High
Thu 8:52p
|Low
Fri 3:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:36a
|High
Thu 12:58p
|Low
Thu 7:25p
|High
Fri 1:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:13a
|Low
Thu 3:09p
|High
Thu 9:19p
|Low
Fri 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:10a
|High
Thu 12:05p
|Low
Thu 6:59p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:09a
|Low
Thu 3:39p
|High
Thu 10:22p
|Low
Fri 4:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:59a
|Low
Thu 2:39p
|High
Thu 9:10p
|Low
Fri 3:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:29a
|Low
Thu 3:03p
|High
Thu 9:51p
|Low
Fri 4:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:59a
|Low
Thu 2:47p
|High
Thu 9:16p
|Low
Fri 3:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:07a
|Low
Thu 3:47p
|High
Thu 10:22p
|Low
Fri 4:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
