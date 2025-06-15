Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 64° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:28a High

Sun 11:29a Low

Sun 5:21p High

Sun 11:32p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:03a Low

Sun 4:45p High

Sun 11:06p Low

Mon 5:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:04a High

Sun 11:17a Low

Sun 4:57p High

Sun 11:20p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:59a Low

Sun 4:49p High

Sun 11:02p Low

Mon 5:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:33a High

Sun 3:09p Low

Sun 9:26p High

Mon 3:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:31a High

Sun 11:17a Low

Sun 5:12p High

Sun 11:28p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:07a High

Sun 2:16p Low

Sun 9:00p High

Mon 2:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:15a High

Sun 12:21p Low

Sun 5:53p High

Mon 12:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:05a High

Sun 11:04a Low

Sun 4:47p High

Sun 11:14p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:37a Low

Sun 5:14p High

Sun 11:55p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:12a High

Sun 11:08a Low

Sun 4:57p High

Sun 11:23p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:04a High

Sun 12:13p Low

Sun 5:59p High

Mon 12:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog late this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

