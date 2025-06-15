NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 15
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:28a
|High
Sun 11:29a
|Low
Sun 5:21p
|High
Sun 11:32p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:03a
|Low
Sun 4:45p
|High
Sun 11:06p
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:04a
|High
Sun 11:17a
|Low
Sun 4:57p
|High
Sun 11:20p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:59a
|Low
Sun 4:49p
|High
Sun 11:02p
|Low
Mon 5:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:33a
|High
Sun 3:09p
|Low
Sun 9:26p
|High
Mon 3:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:31a
|High
Sun 11:17a
|Low
Sun 5:12p
|High
Sun 11:28p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:07a
|High
Sun 2:16p
|Low
Sun 9:00p
|High
Mon 2:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:15a
|High
Sun 12:21p
|Low
Sun 5:53p
|High
Mon 12:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:05a
|High
Sun 11:04a
|Low
Sun 4:47p
|High
Sun 11:14p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:37a
|Low
Sun 5:14p
|High
Sun 11:55p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|High
Sun 11:08a
|Low
Sun 4:57p
|High
Sun 11:23p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:04a
|High
Sun 12:13p
|Low
Sun 5:59p
|High
Mon 12:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog late this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
