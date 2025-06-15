NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 15

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature64° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:28a		High
Sun 11:29a		Low
Sun 5:21p		High
Sun 11:32p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:03a		Low
Sun 4:45p		High
Sun 11:06p		Low
Mon 5:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:04a		High
Sun 11:17a		Low
Sun 4:57p		High
Sun 11:20p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:59a		Low
Sun 4:49p		High
Sun 11:02p		Low
Mon 5:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:33a		High
Sun 3:09p		Low
Sun 9:26p		High
Mon 3:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:31a		High
Sun 11:17a		Low
Sun 5:12p		High
Sun 11:28p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:07a		High
Sun 2:16p		Low
Sun 9:00p		High
Mon 2:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:15a		High
Sun 12:21p		Low
Sun 5:53p		High
Mon 12:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:05a		High
Sun 11:04a		Low
Sun 4:47p		High
Sun 11:14p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:36a		High
Sun 11:37a		Low
Sun 5:14p		High
Sun 11:55p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:12a		High
Sun 11:08a		Low
Sun 4:57p		High
Sun 11:23p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:04a		High
Sun 12:13p		Low
Sun 5:59p		High
Mon 12:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. Patchy fog late this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

