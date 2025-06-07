MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 68° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:44a Low

Sat 11:51a High

Sat 6:12p Low

Sun 12:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:18a Low

Sat 11:15a High

Sat 5:46p Low

Sun 12:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:32a Low

Sat 11:27a High

Sat 6:00p Low

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:14a Low

Sat 11:19a High

Sat 5:42p Low

Sun 12:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:24a Low

Sat 3:56p High

Sat 9:52p Low

Sun 4:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:40a Low

Sat 11:49a High

Sat 6:08p Low

Sun 12:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:31a Low

Sat 3:30p High

Sat 8:59p Low

Sun 4:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:25a Low

Sat 12:18p High

Sat 6:57p Low

Sun 1:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:24a Low

Sat 11:27a High

Sat 5:53p Low

Sun 12:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 11:43a High

Sat 6:16p Low

Sun 12:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 11:32a High

Sat 6:07p Low

Sun 12:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 12:29p High

Sat 7:02p Low

Sun 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers late this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers until late afternoon, then showers with a chance of tstms late.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers early in the evening.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

