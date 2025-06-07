NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 7

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature68° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:44a		Low
Sat 11:51a		High
Sat 6:12p		Low
Sun 12:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:18a		Low
Sat 11:15a		High
Sat 5:46p		Low
Sun 12:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:32a		Low
Sat 11:27a		High
Sat 6:00p		Low
Sun 12:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:14a		Low
Sat 11:19a		High
Sat 5:42p		Low
Sun 12:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:24a		Low
Sat 3:56p		High
Sat 9:52p		Low
Sun 4:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:40a		Low
Sat 11:49a		High
Sat 6:08p		Low
Sun 12:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:31a		Low
Sat 3:30p		High
Sat 8:59p		Low
Sun 4:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:25a		Low
Sat 12:18p		High
Sat 6:57p		Low
Sun 1:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:24a		Low
Sat 11:27a		High
Sat 5:53p		Low
Sun 12:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:41a		Low
Sat 11:43a		High
Sat 6:16p		Low
Sun 12:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:41a		Low
Sat 11:32a		High
Sat 6:07p		Low
Sun 12:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:34a		Low
Sat 12:29p		High
Sat 7:02p		Low
Sun 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers late this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers until late afternoon, then showers with a chance of tstms late.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers early in the evening.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

