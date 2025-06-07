NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 7
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:44a
|Low
Sat 11:51a
|High
Sat 6:12p
|Low
Sun 12:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:18a
|Low
Sat 11:15a
|High
Sat 5:46p
|Low
Sun 12:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:32a
|Low
Sat 11:27a
|High
Sat 6:00p
|Low
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:14a
|Low
Sat 11:19a
|High
Sat 5:42p
|Low
Sun 12:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:24a
|Low
Sat 3:56p
|High
Sat 9:52p
|Low
Sun 4:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:40a
|Low
Sat 11:49a
|High
Sat 6:08p
|Low
Sun 12:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:31a
|Low
Sat 3:30p
|High
Sat 8:59p
|Low
Sun 4:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:25a
|Low
Sat 12:18p
|High
Sat 6:57p
|Low
Sun 1:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:24a
|Low
Sat 11:27a
|High
Sat 5:53p
|Low
Sun 12:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:41a
|Low
Sat 11:43a
|High
Sat 6:16p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:41a
|Low
Sat 11:32a
|High
Sat 6:07p
|Low
Sun 12:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 12:29p
|High
Sat 7:02p
|Low
Sun 1:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A chance of showers late this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers until late afternoon, then showers with a chance of tstms late.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers early in the evening.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
