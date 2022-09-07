NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/7

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Thursday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
18 - 28 mph (Gust 31 mph)
15 - 24 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:21pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:39a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:07p		Low
Thu 12:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:13a		Low
Wed 11:20a		High
Wed 5:41p		Low
Thu 12:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:27a		Low
Wed 11:32a		High
Wed 5:55p		Low
Thu 12:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:09a		Low
Wed 11:24a		High
Wed 5:37p		Low
Thu 12:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:19a		Low
Wed 4:01p		High
Wed 9:47p		Low
Thu 4:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:31a		Low
Wed 11:45a		High
Wed 5:57p		Low
Thu 12:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:26a		Low
Wed 3:35p		High
Wed 8:54p		Low
Thu 4:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:15a		Low
Wed 12:07p		High
Wed 6:44p		Low
Thu 1:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:22a		Low
Wed 11:18a		High
Wed 5:49p		Low
Thu 12:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:45a		Low
Wed 11:37a		High
Wed 6:23p		Low
Thu 12:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:32a		Low
Wed 11:25a		High
Wed 6:00p		Low
Thu 12:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:25a		Low
Wed 12:15p		High
Wed 6:55p		Low
Thu 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

