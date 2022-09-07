NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/7
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through Thursday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
18 - 28 mph (Gust 31 mph)
15 - 24 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:39a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:07p
|Low
Thu 12:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 11:20a
|High
Wed 5:41p
|Low
Thu 12:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:27a
|Low
Wed 11:32a
|High
Wed 5:55p
|Low
Thu 12:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:09a
|Low
Wed 11:24a
|High
Wed 5:37p
|Low
Thu 12:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:19a
|Low
Wed 4:01p
|High
Wed 9:47p
|Low
Thu 4:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:31a
|Low
Wed 11:45a
|High
Wed 5:57p
|Low
Thu 12:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:26a
|Low
Wed 3:35p
|High
Wed 8:54p
|Low
Thu 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:15a
|Low
Wed 12:07p
|High
Wed 6:44p
|Low
Thu 1:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:22a
|Low
Wed 11:18a
|High
Wed 5:49p
|Low
Thu 12:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:45a
|Low
Wed 11:37a
|High
Wed 6:23p
|Low
Thu 12:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:32a
|Low
Wed 11:25a
|High
Wed 6:00p
|Low
Thu 12:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:25a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 6:55p
|Low
Thu 1:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Showers likely.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.