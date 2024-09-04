NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/4

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

5 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:24pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:22a Low

Wed 3:32p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 3:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:56a Low

Wed 2:56p High

Wed 9:03p Low

Thu 3:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:10a Low

Wed 3:08p High

Wed 9:17p Low

Thu 3:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:52a Low

Wed 3:00p High

Wed 8:59p Low

Thu 3:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:26a High

Wed 1:02p Low

Wed 7:37p High

Thu 1:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:15a Low

Wed 3:25p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 3:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:00a High

Wed 12:09p Low

Wed 7:11p High

Thu 12:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:08a Low

Wed 4:01p High

Wed 10:19p Low

Thu 4:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:02a Low

Wed 3:01p High

Wed 9:11p Low

Thu 3:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:29a Low

Wed 3:24p High

Wed 9:41p Low

Thu 3:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:06a Low

Wed 3:06p High

Wed 9:20p Low

Thu 3:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:09a Low

Wed 4:02p High

Wed 10:22p Low

Thu 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

