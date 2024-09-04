NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/4

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:27am - 7:24pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:22a		Low
Wed 3:32p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 3:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:56a		Low
Wed 2:56p		High
Wed 9:03p		Low
Thu 3:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:10a		Low
Wed 3:08p		High
Wed 9:17p		Low
Thu 3:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:52a		Low
Wed 3:00p		High
Wed 8:59p		Low
Thu 3:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:26a		High
Wed 1:02p		Low
Wed 7:37p		High
Thu 1:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:15a		Low
Wed 3:25p		High
Wed 9:24p		Low
Thu 3:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:00a		High
Wed 12:09p		Low
Wed 7:11p		High
Thu 12:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:08a		Low
Wed 4:01p		High
Wed 10:19p		Low
Thu 4:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:02a		Low
Wed 3:01p		High
Wed 9:11p		Low
Thu 3:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:29a		Low
Wed 3:24p		High
Wed 9:41p		Low
Thu 3:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:06a		Low
Wed 3:06p		High
Wed 9:20p		Low
Thu 3:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:09a		Low
Wed 4:02p		High
Wed 10:22p		Low
Thu 4:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM