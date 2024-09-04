NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:27am - 7:24pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:22a
|Low
Wed 3:32p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 3:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:56a
|Low
Wed 2:56p
|High
Wed 9:03p
|Low
Thu 3:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:10a
|Low
Wed 3:08p
|High
Wed 9:17p
|Low
Thu 3:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:52a
|Low
Wed 3:00p
|High
Wed 8:59p
|Low
Thu 3:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:26a
|High
Wed 1:02p
|Low
Wed 7:37p
|High
Thu 1:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:15a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 3:51a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:00a
|High
Wed 12:09p
|Low
Wed 7:11p
|High
Thu 12:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:08a
|Low
Wed 4:01p
|High
Wed 10:19p
|Low
Thu 4:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:02a
|Low
Wed 3:01p
|High
Wed 9:11p
|Low
Thu 3:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:29a
|Low
Wed 3:24p
|High
Wed 9:41p
|Low
Thu 3:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:06a
|Low
Wed 3:06p
|High
Wed 9:20p
|Low
Thu 3:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:09a
|Low
Wed 4:02p
|High
Wed 10:22p
|Low
Thu 4:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
