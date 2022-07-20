NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/20
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values will be 107 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:01a
|High
Wed 2:21p
|Low
Wed 8:50p
|High
Thu 2:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:25a
|High
Wed 1:55p
|Low
Wed 8:14p
|High
Thu 2:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:37a
|High
Wed 2:09p
|Low
Wed 8:26p
|High
Thu 2:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:29a
|High
Wed 1:51p
|Low
Wed 8:18p
|High
Thu 2:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:25a
|Low
Wed 12:06p
|High
Wed 6:01p
|Low
Thu 12:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:07a
|High
Wed 2:18p
|Low
Wed 8:48p
|High
Thu 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:40a
|High
Wed 5:08p
|Low
Thu 12:29a
|High
Thu 5:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:30a
|High
Wed 2:56p
|Low
Wed 9:08p
|High
Thu 3:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:42a
|High
Wed 2:07p
|Low
Wed 8:22p
|High
Thu 2:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:59a
|High
Wed 2:24p
|Low
Wed 8:38p
|High
Thu 2:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:48a
|High
Wed 2:15p
|Low
Wed 8:26p
|High
Thu 2:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:40a
|High
Wed 3:08p
|Low
Wed 9:20p
|High
Thu 3:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.