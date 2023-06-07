NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/7
Advisories
CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT - Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 11:17a
|Low
Wed 5:17p
|High
Wed 11:34p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 4:41p
|High
Wed 11:08p
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:05a
|Low
Wed 4:53p
|High
Wed 11:22p
|Low
Thu 5:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:47a
|Low
Wed 4:45p
|High
Wed 11:04p
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 9:22p
|High
Thu 3:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:20a
|High
Wed 11:07a
|Low
Wed 5:12p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:56a
|High
Wed 2:04p
|Low
Wed 8:56p
|High
Thu 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:01a
|High
Wed 12:07p
|Low
Wed 5:45p
|High
Thu 12:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 4:40p
|High
Wed 11:10p
|Low
Thu 5:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:21a
|High
Wed 11:25a
|Low
Wed 5:07p
|High
Wed 11:52p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:55a
|Low
Wed 4:44p
|High
Wed 11:17p
|Low
Thu 5:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:49a
|High
Wed 11:59a
|Low
Wed 5:44p
|High
Thu 12:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds this morning, becoming light. Hazy with patchy smoke.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. Hazy with patchy smoke.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Hazy with patchy smoke in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds after midnight.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.