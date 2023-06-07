NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/7

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT - Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 69° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 11:17a Low

Wed 5:17p High

Wed 11:34p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 4:41p High

Wed 11:08p Low

Thu 5:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:05a Low

Wed 4:53p High

Wed 11:22p Low

Thu 5:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:47a Low

Wed 4:45p High

Wed 11:04p Low

Thu 5:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 9:22p High

Thu 3:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:20a High

Wed 11:07a Low

Wed 5:12p High

Wed 11:24p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:56a High

Wed 2:04p Low

Wed 8:56p High

Thu 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:01a High

Wed 12:07p Low

Wed 5:45p High

Thu 12:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 4:40p High

Wed 11:10p Low

Thu 5:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:21a High

Wed 11:25a Low

Wed 5:07p High

Wed 11:52p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:55a Low

Wed 4:44p High

Wed 11:17p Low

Thu 5:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:49a High

Wed 11:59a Low

Wed 5:44p High

Thu 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds this morning, becoming light. Hazy with patchy smoke.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. Hazy with patchy smoke.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Hazy with patchy smoke in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds after midnight.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

