NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/7

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/7

Sun over Belmar (Stacy Coyle)

Advisories

CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT - Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature69° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 11:17a		Low
Wed 5:17p		High
Wed 11:34p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:51a		Low
Wed 4:41p		High
Wed 11:08p		Low
Thu 5:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:05a		Low
Wed 4:53p		High
Wed 11:22p		Low
Thu 5:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:47a		Low
Wed 4:45p		High
Wed 11:04p		Low
Thu 5:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:22a		High
Wed 2:57p		Low
Wed 9:22p		High
Thu 3:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:20a		High
Wed 11:07a		Low
Wed 5:12p		High
Wed 11:24p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:56a		High
Wed 2:04p		Low
Wed 8:56p		High
Thu 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:01a		High
Wed 12:07p		Low
Wed 5:45p		High
Thu 12:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:51a		Low
Wed 4:40p		High
Wed 11:10p		Low
Thu 5:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:21a		High
Wed 11:25a		Low
Wed 5:07p		High
Wed 11:52p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:55a		Low
Wed 4:44p		High
Wed 11:17p		Low
Thu 5:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:49a		High
Wed 11:59a		Low
Wed 5:44p		High
Thu 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds this morning, becoming light. Hazy with patchy smoke.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. Hazy with patchy smoke.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon. Hazy with patchy smoke in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds after midnight.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM