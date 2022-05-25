NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|59° - 66°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 5:14p
|Low
Wed 11:42p
|High
Thu 5:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:29a
|High
Wed 4:48p
|Low
Wed 11:06p
|High
Thu 5:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 5:02p
|Low
Wed 11:18p
|High
Thu 5:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:33a
|High
Wed 4:44p
|Low
Wed 11:10p
|High
Thu 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:15a
|Low
Wed 3:10p
|High
Wed 8:54p
|Low
Thu 3:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:02a
|High
Wed 5:12p
|Low
Wed 11:36p
|High
Thu 5:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:22a
|Low
Wed 2:44p
|High
Wed 8:01p
|Low
Thu 3:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:10a
|Low
Wed 11:26a
|High
Wed 5:49p
|Low
Wed 11:59p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 5:07p
|Low
Wed 11:16p
|High
Thu 5:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:59a
|High
Wed 5:25p
|Low
Wed 11:33p
|High
Thu 5:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:52a
|High
Wed 5:22p
|Low
Wed 11:27p
|High
Thu 5:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:32a
|Low
Wed 11:43a
|High
Wed 6:08p
|Low
Thu 12:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.