NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/3

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the North

13 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 70° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:45a Low

Tue 2:52p High

Tue 8:54p Low

Wed 3:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:19a Low

Tue 2:16p High

Tue 8:28p Low

Wed 2:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:33a Low

Tue 2:28p High

Tue 8:42p Low

Wed 2:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:15a Low

Tue 2:20p High

Tue 8:24p Low

Wed 2:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:50a High

Tue 12:25p Low

Tue 6:57p High

Wed 12:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:38a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 8:49p Low

Wed 3:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:24a High

Tue 11:32a Low

Tue 6:31p High

Tue 11:41p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:29a Low

Tue 3:20p High

Tue 9:42p Low

Wed 3:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:28a Low

Tue 2:24p High

Tue 8:38p Low

Wed 2:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:52a Low

Tue 2:46p High

Tue 9:07p Low

Wed 3:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:33a Low

Tue 2:31p High

Tue 8:48p Low

Wed 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:34a Low

Tue 3:25p High

Tue 9:47p Low

Wed 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

