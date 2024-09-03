NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/3

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/3

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
13 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature70° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:26pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:45a		Low
Tue 2:52p		High
Tue 8:54p		Low
Wed 3:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:19a		Low
Tue 2:16p		High
Tue 8:28p		Low
Wed 2:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:33a		Low
Tue 2:28p		High
Tue 8:42p		Low
Wed 2:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:15a		Low
Tue 2:20p		High
Tue 8:24p		Low
Wed 2:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:50a		High
Tue 12:25p		Low
Tue 6:57p		High
Wed 12:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:38a		Low
Tue 2:47p		High
Tue 8:49p		Low
Wed 3:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:24a		High
Tue 11:32a		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Tue 11:41p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:29a		Low
Tue 3:20p		High
Tue 9:42p		Low
Wed 3:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:28a		Low
Tue 2:24p		High
Tue 8:38p		Low
Wed 2:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:52a		Low
Tue 2:46p		High
Tue 9:07p		Low
Wed 3:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:33a		Low
Tue 2:31p		High
Tue 8:48p		Low
Wed 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:34a		Low
Tue 3:25p		High
Tue 9:47p		Low
Wed 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

