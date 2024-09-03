NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/3
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
13 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|70° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:45a
|Low
Tue 2:52p
|High
Tue 8:54p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:19a
|Low
Tue 2:16p
|High
Tue 8:28p
|Low
Wed 2:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:33a
|Low
Tue 2:28p
|High
Tue 8:42p
|Low
Wed 2:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:15a
|Low
Tue 2:20p
|High
Tue 8:24p
|Low
Wed 2:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:50a
|High
Tue 12:25p
|Low
Tue 6:57p
|High
Wed 12:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:38a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 8:49p
|Low
Wed 3:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:24a
|High
Tue 11:32a
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Tue 11:41p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:29a
|Low
Tue 3:20p
|High
Tue 9:42p
|Low
Wed 3:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:28a
|Low
Tue 2:24p
|High
Tue 8:38p
|Low
Wed 2:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:52a
|Low
Tue 2:46p
|High
Tue 9:07p
|Low
Wed 3:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:33a
|Low
Tue 2:31p
|High
Tue 8:48p
|Low
Wed 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:34a
|Low
Tue 3:25p
|High
Tue 9:47p
|Low
Wed 3:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Another great South Jersey winery
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
Cape May: Wonderful places to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt