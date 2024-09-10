NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/10
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:33am - 7:15pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:25a
|High
Tue 1:13p
|Low
Tue 7:49p
|High
Wed 1:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:49a
|High
Tue 12:47p
|Low
Tue 7:13p
|High
Wed 1:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:01a
|High
Tue 1:01p
|Low
Tue 7:25p
|High
Wed 1:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:53a
|High
Tue 12:43p
|Low
Tue 7:17p
|High
Wed 1:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:30a
|High
Tue 4:53p
|Low
Tue 11:54p
|High
Wed 5:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:37a
|High
Tue 1:08p
|Low
Tue 7:56p
|High
Wed 1:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:04a
|High
Tue 4:00p
|Low
Tue 11:28p
|High
Wed 4:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:17a
|High
Tue 2:11p
|Low
Tue 8:43p
|High
Wed 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:14a
|High
Tue 12:50p
|Low
Tue 7:27p
|High
Wed 1:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:32a
|High
Tue 1:23p
|Low
Tue 7:56p
|High
Wed 1:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:30a
|High
Tue 12:55p
|Low
Tue 7:35p
|High
Wed 1:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:32a
|High
Tue 2:06p
|Low
Tue 8:27p
|High
Wed 2:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N early this afternoon, then becoming E around 5 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
