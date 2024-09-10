NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:25a High

Tue 1:13p Low

Tue 7:49p High

Wed 1:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:49a High

Tue 12:47p Low

Tue 7:13p High

Wed 1:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:01a High

Tue 1:01p Low

Tue 7:25p High

Wed 1:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:53a High

Tue 12:43p Low

Tue 7:17p High

Wed 1:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:30a High

Tue 4:53p Low

Tue 11:54p High

Wed 5:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:37a High

Tue 1:08p Low

Tue 7:56p High

Wed 1:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:04a High

Tue 4:00p Low

Tue 11:28p High

Wed 4:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:17a High

Tue 2:11p Low

Tue 8:43p High

Wed 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:14a High

Tue 12:50p Low

Tue 7:27p High

Wed 1:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:32a High

Tue 1:23p Low

Tue 7:56p High

Wed 1:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:30a High

Tue 12:55p Low

Tue 7:35p High

Wed 1:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:32a High

Tue 2:06p Low

Tue 8:27p High

Wed 2:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N early this afternoon, then becoming E around 5 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

