NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/10

Asbury Park (Kory Koch, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:25a		High
Tue 1:13p		Low
Tue 7:49p		High
Wed 1:40a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:49a		High
Tue 12:47p		Low
Tue 7:13p		High
Wed 1:14a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:01a		High
Tue 1:01p		Low
Tue 7:25p		High
Wed 1:28a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:53a		High
Tue 12:43p		Low
Tue 7:17p		High
Wed 1:10a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:30a		High
Tue 4:53p		Low
Tue 11:54p		High
Wed 5:20a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:37a		High
Tue 1:08p		Low
Tue 7:56p		High
Wed 1:30a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:04a		High
Tue 4:00p		Low
Tue 11:28p		High
Wed 4:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:17a		High
Tue 2:11p		Low
Tue 8:43p		High
Wed 2:29a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:14a		High
Tue 12:50p		Low
Tue 7:27p		High
Wed 1:06a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:32a		High
Tue 1:23p		Low
Tue 7:56p		High
Wed 1:32a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:30a		High
Tue 12:55p		Low
Tue 7:35p		High
Wed 1:17a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:32a		High
Tue 2:06p		Low
Tue 8:27p		High
Wed 2:27a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N early this afternoon, then becoming E around 5 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and NE 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

