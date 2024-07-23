NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/23

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:01a Low

Tue 4:14p High

Tue 10:17p Low

Wed 4:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:35a Low

Tue 3:38p High

Tue 9:51p Low

Wed 4:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:49a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 4:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:31a Low

Tue 3:42p High

Tue 9:47p Low

Wed 4:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:13a High

Tue 1:41p Low

Tue 8:19p High

Wed 1:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:53a Low

Tue 4:06p High

Tue 10:11p Low

Wed 4:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:47a High

Tue 12:48p Low

Tue 7:53p High

Wed 1:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:54a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 11:12p Low

Wed 5:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:40a Low

Tue 3:34p High

Tue 9:57p Low

Wed 4:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:14a Low

Tue 4:01p High

Tue 10:39p Low

Wed 4:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:45a Low

Tue 3:41p High

Tue 10:06p Low

Wed 4:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 4:38p High

Tue 11:10p Low

Wed 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Isolated showers. Isolated tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with scattered tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

