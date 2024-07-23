NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/23

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/23

Seaside Park Lifeguard Tournament (Kevin Williams)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:01a		Low
Tue 4:14p		High
Tue 10:17p		Low
Wed 4:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:35a		Low
Tue 3:38p		High
Tue 9:51p		Low
Wed 4:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:49a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 4:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:31a		Low
Tue 3:42p		High
Tue 9:47p		Low
Wed 4:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:13a		High
Tue 1:41p		Low
Tue 8:19p		High
Wed 1:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:53a		Low
Tue 4:06p		High
Tue 10:11p		Low
Wed 4:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:47a		High
Tue 12:48p		Low
Tue 7:53p		High
Wed 1:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:54a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 11:12p		Low
Wed 5:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:40a		Low
Tue 3:34p		High
Tue 9:57p		Low
Wed 4:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:14a		Low
Tue 4:01p		High
Tue 10:39p		Low
Wed 4:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:45a		Low
Tue 3:41p		High
Tue 10:06p		Low
Wed 4:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 4:38p		High
Tue 11:10p		Low
Wed 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Isolated showers. Isolated tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with scattered tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM