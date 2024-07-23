NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/23
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:01a
|Low
Tue 4:14p
|High
Tue 10:17p
|Low
Wed 4:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:35a
|Low
Tue 3:38p
|High
Tue 9:51p
|Low
Wed 4:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:49a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 4:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:31a
|Low
Tue 3:42p
|High
Tue 9:47p
|Low
Wed 4:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:13a
|High
Tue 1:41p
|Low
Tue 8:19p
|High
Wed 1:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:53a
|Low
Tue 4:06p
|High
Tue 10:11p
|Low
Wed 4:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:47a
|High
Tue 12:48p
|Low
Tue 7:53p
|High
Wed 1:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:54a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 11:12p
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:40a
|Low
Tue 3:34p
|High
Tue 9:57p
|Low
Wed 4:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:14a
|Low
Tue 4:01p
|High
Tue 10:39p
|Low
Wed 4:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:45a
|Low
Tue 3:41p
|High
Tue 10:06p
|Low
Wed 4:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 4:38p
|High
Tue 11:10p
|Low
Wed 5:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Isolated showers. Isolated tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with scattered tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers likely.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: N winds around 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G