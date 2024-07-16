NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/16

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 97° Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:24pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:29p Low

Tue 11:16p High

Wed 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 4:03p Low

Tue 10:40p High

Wed 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:49a High

Tue 4:17p Low

Tue 10:52p High

Wed 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:41a High

Tue 3:59p Low

Tue 10:44p High

Wed 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:30a Low

Tue 2:18p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 3:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:06a High

Tue 4:31p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:37a Low

Tue 1:52p High

Tue 7:16p Low

Wed 2:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:38a High

Tue 5:27p Low

Tue 11:48p High

Wed 5:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:35a High

Tue 4:19p Low

Tue 10:50p High

Wed 4:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:51a High

Tue 4:46p Low

Tue 11:10p High

Wed 4:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:46a High

Tue 4:28p Low

Tue 10:54p High

Wed 4:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:42a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:41p High

Wed 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

