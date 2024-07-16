NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/16
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 97°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:29p
|Low
Tue 11:16p
|High
Wed 4:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 4:03p
|Low
Tue 10:40p
|High
Wed 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:49a
|High
Tue 4:17p
|Low
Tue 10:52p
|High
Wed 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:41a
|High
Tue 3:59p
|Low
Tue 10:44p
|High
Wed 4:23a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:30a
|Low
Tue 2:18p
|High
Tue 8:09p
|Low
Wed 3:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:06a
|High
Tue 4:31p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:37a
|Low
Tue 1:52p
|High
Tue 7:16p
|Low
Wed 2:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:38a
|High
Tue 5:27p
|Low
Tue 11:48p
|High
Wed 5:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:35a
|High
Tue 4:19p
|Low
Tue 10:50p
|High
Wed 4:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:51a
|High
Tue 4:46p
|Low
Tue 11:10p
|High
Wed 4:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:46a
|High
Tue 4:28p
|Low
Tue 10:54p
|High
Wed 4:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:42a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:41p
|High
Wed 5:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
