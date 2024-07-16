NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/16

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 97°
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:24pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:13a		High
Tue 4:29p		Low
Tue 11:16p		High
Wed 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:37a		High
Tue 4:03p		Low
Tue 10:40p		High
Wed 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:49a		High
Tue 4:17p		Low
Tue 10:52p		High
Wed 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:41a		High
Tue 3:59p		Low
Tue 10:44p		High
Wed 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:30a		Low
Tue 2:18p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 3:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:06a		High
Tue 4:31p		Low
Tue 11:09p		High
Wed 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:37a		Low
Tue 1:52p		High
Tue 7:16p		Low
Wed 2:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:38a		High
Tue 5:27p		Low
Tue 11:48p		High
Wed 5:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:35a		High
Tue 4:19p		Low
Tue 10:50p		High
Wed 4:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:51a		High
Tue 4:46p		Low
Tue 11:10p		High
Wed 4:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:46a		High
Tue 4:28p		Low
Tue 10:54p		High
Wed 4:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:42a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:41p		High
Wed 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Tstms likely. Showers likely.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM