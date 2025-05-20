NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:22a
|High
Tue 2:27p
|Low
Tue 8:44p
|High
Wed 2:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:46a
|High
Tue 2:01p
|Low
Tue 8:08p
|High
Wed 2:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:58a
|High
Tue 2:15p
|Low
Tue 8:20p
|High
Wed 2:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:50a
|High
Tue 1:57p
|Low
Tue 8:12p
|High
Wed 2:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:22a
|Low
Tue 12:27p
|High
Tue 6:07p
|Low
Wed 12:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:23a
|High
Tue 2:19p
|Low
Tue 8:35p
|High
Wed 2:33a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 12:01p
|High
Tue 5:14p
|Low
Wed 12:23a
|High
Wed 5:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:05a
|High
Tue 3:22p
|Low
Tue 9:13p
|High
Wed 3:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:57a
|High
Tue 2:04p
|Low
Tue 8:04p
|High
Wed 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:24a
|High
Tue 2:29p
|Low
Tue 8:28p
|High
Wed 2:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:10a
|High
Tue 2:15p
|Low
Tue 8:17p
|High
Wed 2:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:56a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:10p
|High
Wed 3:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds, becoming E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant