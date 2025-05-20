NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 64° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:22a High

Tue 2:27p Low

Tue 8:44p High

Wed 2:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:46a High

Tue 2:01p Low

Tue 8:08p High

Wed 2:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:58a High

Tue 2:15p Low

Tue 8:20p High

Wed 2:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:50a High

Tue 1:57p Low

Tue 8:12p High

Wed 2:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:22a Low

Tue 12:27p High

Tue 6:07p Low

Wed 12:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:23a High

Tue 2:19p Low

Tue 8:35p High

Wed 2:33a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 12:01p High

Tue 5:14p Low

Wed 12:23a High

Wed 5:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:05a High

Tue 3:22p Low

Tue 9:13p High

Wed 3:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:57a High

Tue 2:04p Low

Tue 8:04p High

Wed 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:24a High

Tue 2:29p Low

Tue 8:28p High

Wed 2:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:10a High

Tue 2:15p Low

Tue 8:17p High

Wed 2:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:56a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 9:10p High

Wed 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds, becoming E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

