NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/20

Sunrise at Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island. (NJ Beach Cams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature64° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 8:22a		High
Tue 2:27p		Low
Tue 8:44p		High
Wed 2:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:46a		High
Tue 2:01p		Low
Tue 8:08p		High
Wed 2:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:58a		High
Tue 2:15p		Low
Tue 8:20p		High
Wed 2:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:50a		High
Tue 1:57p		Low
Tue 8:12p		High
Wed 2:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:22a		Low
Tue 12:27p		High
Tue 6:07p		Low
Wed 12:49a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:23a		High
Tue 2:19p		Low
Tue 8:35p		High
Wed 2:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 12:01p		High
Tue 5:14p		Low
Wed 12:23a		High
Wed 5:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:05a		High
Tue 3:22p		Low
Tue 9:13p		High
Wed 3:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:57a		High
Tue 2:04p		Low
Tue 8:04p		High
Wed 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 8:24a		High
Tue 2:29p		Low
Tue 8:28p		High
Wed 2:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:10a		High
Tue 2:15p		Low
Tue 8:17p		High
Wed 2:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 8:56a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 9:10p		High
Wed 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming NE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds, becoming E 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

