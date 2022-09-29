NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 65° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 6:46pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:40a Low

Thu 5:12p High

Thu 11:00p Low

Fri 5:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 4:36p High

Thu 10:34p Low

Fri 4:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:28a Low

Thu 4:48p High

Thu 10:48p Low

Fri 4:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:10a Low

Thu 4:40p High

Thu 10:30p Low

Fri 4:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:37a High

Thu 2:20p Low

Thu 9:17p High

Fri 2:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 5:10p High

Thu 10:55p Low

Fri 5:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:11a High

Thu 1:27p Low

Thu 8:51p High

Fri 1:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 11:28a Low

Thu 5:45p High

Thu 11:48p Low

Fri 5:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:18a Low

Thu 4:42p High

Thu 10:33p Low

Fri 4:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:58a Low

Thu 5:10p High

Thu 11:12p Low

Fri 5:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:25a Low

Thu 4:47p High

Thu 10:47p Low

Fri 4:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:04a High

Thu 11:33a Low

Thu 5:43p High

Thu 11:54p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. NE swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey