NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:13pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:47a		High
Thu 3:08p		Low
Thu 10:13p		High
Fri 3:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:11a		High
Thu 2:42p		Low
Thu 9:37p		High
Fri 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:23a		High
Thu 2:56p		Low
Thu 9:49p		High
Fri 3:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:15a		High
Thu 2:38p		Low
Thu 9:41p		High
Fri 3:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:20a		Low
Thu 12:52p		High
Thu 6:48p		Low
Fri 2:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:45a		High
Thu 3:08p		Low
Thu 10:07p		High
Fri 3:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:27a		Low
Thu 12:26p		High
Thu 5:55p		Low
Fri 1:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:20a		High
Thu 4:13p		Low
Thu 10:46p		High
Fri 4:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:08a		High
Thu 2:56p		Low
Thu 9:43p		High
Fri 3:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:29a		High
Thu 3:36p		Low
Thu 10:07p		High
Fri 3:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:29a		High
Thu 3:07p		Low
Thu 9:48p		High
Fri 3:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 9:26a		High
Thu 4:07p		Low
Thu 10:31p		High
Fri 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

