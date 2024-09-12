NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:13pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:47a High

Thu 3:08p Low

Thu 10:13p High

Fri 3:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:11a High

Thu 2:42p Low

Thu 9:37p High

Fri 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:23a High

Thu 2:56p Low

Thu 9:49p High

Fri 3:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:15a High

Thu 2:38p Low

Thu 9:41p High

Fri 3:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:20a Low

Thu 12:52p High

Thu 6:48p Low

Fri 2:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:45a High

Thu 3:08p Low

Thu 10:07p High

Fri 3:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:27a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 5:55p Low

Fri 1:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:20a High

Thu 4:13p Low

Thu 10:46p High

Fri 4:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:08a High

Thu 2:56p Low

Thu 9:43p High

Fri 3:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:29a High

Thu 3:36p Low

Thu 10:07p High

Fri 3:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:29a High

Thu 3:07p Low

Thu 9:48p High

Fri 3:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:26a High

Thu 4:07p Low

Thu 10:31p High

Fri 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray