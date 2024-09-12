NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:47a
|High
Thu 3:08p
|Low
Thu 10:13p
|High
Fri 3:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:11a
|High
Thu 2:42p
|Low
Thu 9:37p
|High
Fri 3:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:23a
|High
Thu 2:56p
|Low
Thu 9:49p
|High
Fri 3:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:15a
|High
Thu 2:38p
|Low
Thu 9:41p
|High
Fri 3:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:20a
|Low
Thu 12:52p
|High
Thu 6:48p
|Low
Fri 2:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:45a
|High
Thu 3:08p
|Low
Thu 10:07p
|High
Fri 3:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:27a
|Low
Thu 12:26p
|High
Thu 5:55p
|Low
Fri 1:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:20a
|High
Thu 4:13p
|Low
Thu 10:46p
|High
Fri 4:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:08a
|High
Thu 2:56p
|Low
Thu 9:43p
|High
Fri 3:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:29a
|High
Thu 3:36p
|Low
Thu 10:07p
|High
Fri 3:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:29a
|High
Thu 3:07p
|Low
Thu 9:48p
|High
Fri 3:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:26a
|High
Thu 4:07p
|Low
Thu 10:31p
|High
Fri 4:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson