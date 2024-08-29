NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/29

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:35pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:57a		High
Thu 5:13p		Low
Thu 11:56p		High
Fri 5:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:21a		High
Thu 4:47p		Low
Thu 11:20p		High
Fri 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:33a		High
Thu 5:01p		Low
Thu 11:32p		High
Fri 5:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:25a		High
Thu 4:43p		Low
Thu 11:24p		High
Fri 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:26a		Low
Thu 3:02p		High
Thu 8:53p		Low
Fri 4:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:48a		High
Thu 5:06p		Low
Thu 11:55p		High
Fri 5:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:33a		Low
Thu 2:36p		High
Thu 8:00p		Low
Fri 3:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:28a		Low
Thu 11:14a		High
Thu 5:59p		Low
Fri 12:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:27a		High
Thu 5:05p		Low
Thu 11:41p		High
Fri 5:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:00a		Low
Thu 10:44a		High
Thu 5:33p		Low
Fri 12:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:00a		Low
Thu 10:39a		High
Thu 5:26p		Low
Thu 11:56p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:40a		Low
Thu 11:25a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

