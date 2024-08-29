NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

14 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:35pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:57a High

Thu 5:13p Low

Thu 11:56p High

Fri 5:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:21a High

Thu 4:47p Low

Thu 11:20p High

Fri 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:33a High

Thu 5:01p Low

Thu 11:32p High

Fri 5:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:25a High

Thu 4:43p Low

Thu 11:24p High

Fri 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:26a Low

Thu 3:02p High

Thu 8:53p Low

Fri 4:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:48a High

Thu 5:06p Low

Thu 11:55p High

Fri 5:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:33a Low

Thu 2:36p High

Thu 8:00p Low

Fri 3:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:28a Low

Thu 11:14a High

Thu 5:59p Low

Fri 12:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:27a High

Thu 5:05p Low

Thu 11:41p High

Fri 5:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:00a Low

Thu 10:44a High

Thu 5:33p Low

Fri 12:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:00a Low

Thu 10:39a High

Thu 5:26p Low

Thu 11:56p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:40a Low

Thu 11:25a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

