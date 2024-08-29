NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
14 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:57a
|High
Thu 5:13p
|Low
Thu 11:56p
|High
Fri 5:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:21a
|High
Thu 4:47p
|Low
Thu 11:20p
|High
Fri 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:33a
|High
Thu 5:01p
|Low
Thu 11:32p
|High
Fri 5:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:25a
|High
Thu 4:43p
|Low
Thu 11:24p
|High
Fri 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:26a
|Low
Thu 3:02p
|High
Thu 8:53p
|Low
Fri 4:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:48a
|High
Thu 5:06p
|Low
Thu 11:55p
|High
Fri 5:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:33a
|Low
Thu 2:36p
|High
Thu 8:00p
|Low
Fri 3:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:28a
|Low
Thu 11:14a
|High
Thu 5:59p
|Low
Fri 12:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:27a
|High
Thu 5:05p
|Low
Thu 11:41p
|High
Fri 5:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:00a
|Low
Thu 10:44a
|High
Thu 5:33p
|Low
Fri 12:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:00a
|Low
Thu 10:39a
|High
Thu 5:26p
|Low
Thu 11:56p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:40a
|Low
Thu 11:25a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
