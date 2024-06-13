NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:51a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 2:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:15a
|High
Thu 1:46p
|Low
Thu 7:32p
|High
Fri 1:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:27a
|High
Thu 2:00p
|Low
Thu 7:44p
|High
Fri 1:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:19a
|High
Thu 1:42p
|Low
Thu 7:36p
|High
Fri 1:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:05a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 5:52p
|Low
Fri 12:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:58a
|High
Thu 2:04p
|Low
Thu 8:03p
|High
Fri 2:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:30a
|High
Thu 4:59p
|Low
Thu 11:47p
|High
Fri 4:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:32a
|High
Thu 2:50p
|Low
Thu 8:40p
|High
Fri 2:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:37a
|High
Thu 1:47p
|Low
Thu 7:40p
|High
Fri 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:53a
|High
Thu 2:00p
|Low
Thu 7:59p
|High
Fri 2:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:42a
|High
Thu 1:52p
|Low
Thu 7:47p
|High
Fri 1:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:30a
|High
Thu 2:48p
|Low
Thu 8:39p
|High
Fri 2:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
