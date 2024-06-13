NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/13

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 7:51a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 2:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:15a		High
Thu 1:46p		Low
Thu 7:32p		High
Fri 1:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:27a		High
Thu 2:00p		Low
Thu 7:44p		High
Fri 1:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:19a		High
Thu 1:42p		Low
Thu 7:36p		High
Fri 1:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:05a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 5:52p		Low
Fri 12:13a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 7:58a		High
Thu 2:04p		Low
Thu 8:03p		High
Fri 2:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 11:30a		High
Thu 4:59p		Low
Thu 11:47p		High
Fri 4:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 8:32a		High
Thu 2:50p		Low
Thu 8:40p		High
Fri 2:53a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:37a		High
Thu 1:47p		Low
Thu 7:40p		High
Fri 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 7:53a		High
Thu 2:00p		Low
Thu 7:59p		High
Fri 2:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:42a		High
Thu 1:52p		Low
Thu 7:47p		High
Fri 1:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 8:30a		High
Thu 2:48p		Low
Thu 8:39p		High
Fri 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

