NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 6/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 75°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:51a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 2:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:15a High

Thu 1:46p Low

Thu 7:32p High

Fri 1:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:27a High

Thu 2:00p Low

Thu 7:44p High

Fri 1:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:19a High

Thu 1:42p Low

Thu 7:36p High

Fri 1:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:05a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 5:52p Low

Fri 12:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:58a High

Thu 2:04p Low

Thu 8:03p High

Fri 2:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:30a High

Thu 4:59p Low

Thu 11:47p High

Fri 4:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:32a High

Thu 2:50p Low

Thu 8:40p High

Fri 2:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:37a High

Thu 1:47p Low

Thu 7:40p High

Fri 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:53a High

Thu 2:00p Low

Thu 7:59p High

Fri 2:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:42a High

Thu 1:52p Low

Thu 7:47p High

Fri 1:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:30a High

Thu 2:48p Low

Thu 8:39p High

Fri 2:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

