NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/29
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the East
16 - 23 mph (Gust 28 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:44pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:18a
|Low
Sun 12:20p
|High
Sun 6:33p
|Low
Mon 12:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:52a
|Low
Sun 11:44a
|High
Sun 6:07p
|Low
Mon 12:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:06a
|Low
Sun 11:56a
|High
Sun 6:21p
|Low
Mon 12:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:48a
|Low
Sun 11:48a
|High
Sun 6:03p
|Low
Mon 12:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:58a
|Low
Sun 4:25p
|High
Sun 10:13p
|Low
Mon 4:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:08a
|Low
Sun 12:12p
|High
Sun 6:22p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:05a
|Low
Sun 3:59p
|High
Sun 9:20p
|Low
Mon 4:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:54a
|Low
Sun 12:45p
|High
Sun 7:12p
|Low
Mon 1:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:02a
|Low
Sun 11:57a
|High
Sun 6:15p
|Low
Mon 12:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:23a
|Low
Sun 12:17p
|High
Sun 6:41p
|Low
Mon 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:21a
|Low
Sun 12:13p
|High
Sun 6:36p
|Low
Mon 12:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:07a
|Low
Sun 1:01p
|High
Sun 7:24p
|Low
Mon 1:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt