NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/29

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the East
16 - 23 mph (Gust 28 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 73°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature66° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset6:51am - 6:44pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 12:20p		High
Sun 6:33p		Low
Mon 12:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:52a		Low
Sun 11:44a		High
Sun 6:07p		Low
Mon 12:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:06a		Low
Sun 11:56a		High
Sun 6:21p		Low
Mon 12:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:48a		Low
Sun 11:48a		High
Sun 6:03p		Low
Mon 12:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:58a		Low
Sun 4:25p		High
Sun 10:13p		Low
Mon 4:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:08a		Low
Sun 12:12p		High
Sun 6:22p		Low
Mon 12:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:05a		Low
Sun 3:59p		High
Sun 9:20p		Low
Mon 4:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:54a		Low
Sun 12:45p		High
Sun 7:12p		Low
Mon 1:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:02a		Low
Sun 11:57a		High
Sun 6:15p		Low
Mon 12:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:23a		Low
Sun 12:17p		High
Sun 6:41p		Low
Mon 1:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:21a		Low
Sun 12:13p		High
Sun 6:36p		Low
Mon 12:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:07a		Low
Sun 1:01p		High
Sun 7:24p		Low
Mon 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

