NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/29

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 7 feet Winds From the East

16 - 23 mph (Gust 28 mph)

14 - 20 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 73°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 66° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:44pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 12:20p High

Sun 6:33p Low

Mon 12:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:52a Low

Sun 11:44a High

Sun 6:07p Low

Mon 12:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:06a Low

Sun 11:56a High

Sun 6:21p Low

Mon 12:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:48a Low

Sun 11:48a High

Sun 6:03p Low

Mon 12:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:58a Low

Sun 4:25p High

Sun 10:13p Low

Mon 4:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:08a Low

Sun 12:12p High

Sun 6:22p Low

Mon 12:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:05a Low

Sun 3:59p High

Sun 9:20p Low

Mon 4:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:54a Low

Sun 12:45p High

Sun 7:12p Low

Mon 1:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:02a Low

Sun 11:57a High

Sun 6:15p Low

Mon 12:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:23a Low

Sun 12:17p High

Sun 6:41p Low

Mon 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:21a Low

Sun 12:13p High

Sun 6:36p Low

Mon 12:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:07a Low

Sun 1:01p High

Sun 7:24p Low

Mon 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

