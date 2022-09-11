NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/11

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/11

McCabe Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:33am - 7:15pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 3:29p		High
Sun 9:27p		Low
Mon 3:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:43a		Low
Sun 2:53p		High
Sun 9:01p		Low
Mon 3:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:57a		Low
Sun 3:05p		High
Sun 9:15p		Low
Mon 3:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:39a		Low
Sun 2:57p		High
Sun 8:57p		Low
Mon 3:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:12a		High
Sun 12:49p		Low
Sun 7:34p		High
Mon 1:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:00a		Low
Sun 3:24p		High
Sun 9:20p		Low
Mon 3:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:46a		High
Sun 11:56a		Low
Sun 7:08p		High
Mon 12:14a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:43a		Low
Sun 3:46p		High
Sun 10:02p		Low
Mon 4:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:47a		Low
Sun 2:56p		High
Sun 9:06p		Low
Mon 3:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:17a		Low
Sun 3:17p		High
Sun 9:42p		Low
Mon 3:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:56a		Low
Sun 3:01p		High
Sun 9:17p		Low
Mon 3:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:56a		Low
Sun 3:56p		High
Sun 10:19p		Low
Mon 4:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Showers likely late. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM