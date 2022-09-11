NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/11

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:33am - 7:15pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 3:29p High

Sun 9:27p Low

Mon 3:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:43a Low

Sun 2:53p High

Sun 9:01p Low

Mon 3:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:57a Low

Sun 3:05p High

Sun 9:15p Low

Mon 3:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:39a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 8:57p Low

Mon 3:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:12a High

Sun 12:49p Low

Sun 7:34p High

Mon 1:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:00a Low

Sun 3:24p High

Sun 9:20p Low

Mon 3:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:46a High

Sun 11:56a Low

Sun 7:08p High

Mon 12:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:43a Low

Sun 3:46p High

Sun 10:02p Low

Mon 4:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:47a Low

Sun 2:56p High

Sun 9:06p Low

Mon 3:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:17a Low

Sun 3:17p High

Sun 9:42p Low

Mon 3:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:56a Low

Sun 3:01p High

Sun 9:17p Low

Mon 3:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:56a Low

Sun 3:56p High

Sun 10:19p Low

Mon 4:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a chance of showers late this morning and early afternoon. Showers likely late. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

