NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/24

Advisories

--Heat and humidity continue — the heat index at the beaches on Sunday will be well into the 90s.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 98°
Sunrise/Sunset5:46am - 8:19pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:23a		Low
Sun 11:26a		High
Sun 5:46p		Low
Mon 12:26a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:50a		High
Sun 5:20p		Low
Sun 11:50p		High
Mon 5:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:11a		Low
Sun 11:02a		High
Sun 5:34p		Low
Mon 12:02a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:54a		High
Sun 5:16p		Low
Sun 11:54p		High
Mon 5:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:03a		Low
Sun 3:31p		High
Sun 9:26p		Low
Mon 4:31a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:21a		Low
Sun 11:19a		High
Sun 5:43p		Low
Mon 12:25a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:10a		Low
Sun 3:05p		High
Sun 8:33p		Low
Mon 4:05a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:56a		Low
Sun 11:47a		High
Sun 6:23p		Low
Mon 12:53a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:11a		Low
Sun 11:02a		High
Sun 5:37p		Low
Mon 12:12a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:21a		Low
Sun 11:14a		High
Sun 5:56p		Low
Mon 12:29a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:27a		Low
Sun 11:09a		High
Sun 5:53p		Low
Mon 12:22a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:15a		Low
Sun 12:00p		High
Sun 6:40p		Low
Mon 1:13a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. Tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

