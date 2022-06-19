NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/19

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Northwest

16 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

14 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 71° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:50a High

Sun 1:05p Low

Sun 7:08p High

Mon 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:14a High

Sun 12:39p Low

Sun 6:32p High

Mon 12:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:26a High

Sun 12:53p Low

Sun 6:44p High

Mon 1:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:18a High

Sun 12:35p Low

Sun 6:36p High

Mon 12:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 4:45p Low

Sun 11:13p High

Mon 5:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:57a High

Sun 12:55p Low

Sun 7:07p High

Mon 1:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:29a High

Sun 3:52p Low

Sun 10:47p High

Mon 4:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:23a High

Sun 1:34p Low

Sun 7:28p High

Mon 1:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:30a High

Sun 12:41p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:56a High

Sun 1:07p Low

Sun 7:02p High

Mon 1:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:39a High

Sun 12:47p Low

Sun 6:42p High

Mon 1:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:30a High

Sun 1:44p Low

Sun 7:38p High

Mon 2:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

WED: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans