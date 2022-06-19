NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
16 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:50a
|High
Sun 1:05p
|Low
Sun 7:08p
|High
Mon 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:14a
|High
Sun 12:39p
|Low
Sun 6:32p
|High
Mon 12:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:26a
|High
Sun 12:53p
|Low
Sun 6:44p
|High
Mon 1:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:18a
|High
Sun 12:35p
|Low
Sun 6:36p
|High
Mon 12:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 4:45p
|Low
Sun 11:13p
|High
Mon 5:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:57a
|High
Sun 12:55p
|Low
Sun 7:07p
|High
Mon 1:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:29a
|High
Sun 3:52p
|Low
Sun 10:47p
|High
Mon 4:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:23a
|High
Sun 1:34p
|Low
Sun 7:28p
|High
Mon 1:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:30a
|High
Sun 12:41p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:56a
|High
Sun 1:07p
|Low
Sun 7:02p
|High
Mon 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:39a
|High
Sun 12:47p
|Low
Sun 6:42p
|High
Mon 1:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:30a
|High
Sun 1:44p
|Low
Sun 7:38p
|High
Mon 2:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
WED: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
