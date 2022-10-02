NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
Advisories
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday.
—Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding.
—Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. Wind gusts may reach 50 mph.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 13 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
28 - 37 mph (Gust 51 mph)
24 - 32 knots (Gust 44 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 70°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|59° - 64°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:53am - 6:41pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:56a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 8:16p
|High
Mon 2:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:20a
|High
Sun 1:05p
|Low
Sun 7:40p
|High
Mon 1:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:32a
|High
Sun 1:19p
|Low
Sun 7:52p
|High
Mon 1:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:24a
|High
Sun 1:01p
|Low
Sun 7:44p
|High
Mon 1:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:01a
|High
Sun 5:11p
|Low
Mon 12:21a
|High
Mon 5:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:01a
|High
Sun 1:22p
|Low
Sun 8:19p
|High
Mon 2:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:35a
|High
Sun 4:18p
|Low
Sun 11:55p
|High
Mon 4:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:31a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 8:48p
|High
Mon 2:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:31a
|High
Sun 1:04p
|Low
Sun 7:48p
|High
Mon 1:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:55a
|High
Sun 1:43p
|Low
Sun 8:15p
|High
Mon 2:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:39a
|High
Sun 1:10p
|Low
Sun 7:54p
|High
Mon 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:37a
|High
Sun 2:16p
|Low
Sun 8:40p
|High
Mon 2:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. NE swell 5 to 10 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Rain.
TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. NE swell 8 to 13 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Rain.
MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. E swell 7 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft. E swell 7 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft in the afternoon. E swell 6 to 11 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. NE swell 4 to 8 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.