NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/17

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 82°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:15a High

Sat 1:49p Low

Sat 8:34p High

Sun 2:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:39a High

Sat 1:23p Low

Sat 7:58p High

Sun 2:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:51a High

Sat 1:37p Low

Sat 8:10p High

Sun 2:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:43a High

Sat 1:19p Low

Sat 8:02p High

Sun 1:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:13a Low

Sat 11:20a High

Sat 5:29p Low

Sun 12:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:28a High

Sat 1:47p Low

Sat 8:37p High

Sun 2:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:54a High

Sat 4:36p Low

Sun 12:13a High

Sun 5:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:55a High

Sat 2:27p Low

Sat 9:00p High

Sun 2:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:00a High

Sat 1:29p Low

Sat 8:16p High

Sun 2:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:12a High

Sat 1:47p Low

Sat 8:29p High

Sun 2:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:03a High

Sat 1:34p Low

Sat 8:12p High

Sun 2:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:02a High

Sat 2:34p Low

Sat 9:03p High

Sun 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

