NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/17

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/17

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 82°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 7:15a		High
Sat 1:49p		Low
Sat 8:34p		High
Sun 2:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:39a		High
Sat 1:23p		Low
Sat 7:58p		High
Sun 2:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:51a		High
Sat 1:37p		Low
Sat 8:10p		High
Sun 2:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:43a		High
Sat 1:19p		Low
Sat 8:02p		High
Sun 1:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:13a		Low
Sat 11:20a		High
Sat 5:29p		Low
Sun 12:39a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 7:28a		High
Sat 1:47p		Low
Sat 8:37p		High
Sun 2:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 10:54a		High
Sat 4:36p		Low
Sun 12:13a		High
Sun 5:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 7:55a		High
Sat 2:27p		Low
Sat 9:00p		High
Sun 2:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:00a		High
Sat 1:29p		Low
Sat 8:16p		High
Sun 2:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 7:12a		High
Sat 1:47p		Low
Sat 8:29p		High
Sun 2:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:03a		High
Sat 1:34p		Low
Sat 8:12p		High
Sun 2:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:02a		High
Sat 2:34p		Low
Sat 9:03p		High
Sun 3:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM