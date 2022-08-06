NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/6

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 79° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:58am - 8:06pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:43a High

Sat 3:05p Low

Sat 9:58p High

Sun 3:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:07a High

Sat 2:39p Low

Sat 9:22p High

Sun 3:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:19a High

Sat 2:53p Low

Sat 9:34p High

Sun 3:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:11a High

Sat 2:35p Low

Sat 9:26p High

Sun 2:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 12:48p High

Sat 6:45p Low

Sun 2:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:37a High

Sat 3:03p Low

Sat 9:52p High

Sun 3:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:09a Low

Sat 12:22p High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 1:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:11a High

Sat 3:55p Low

Sat 10:22p High

Sun 4:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:12a High

Sat 2:49p Low

Sat 9:21p High

Sun 3:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:35a High

Sat 3:21p Low

Sat 9:45p High

Sun 3:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 2:57p Low

Sat 9:27p High

Sun 3:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:18a High

Sat 3:57p Low

Sat 10:13p High

Sun 4:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, then becoming SW in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

