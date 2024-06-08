NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/8

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/8

Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:00a		Low
Sat 3:59p		High
Sat 10:09p		Low
Sun 4:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:34a		Low
Sat 3:23p		High
Sat 9:43p		Low
Sun 4:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:48a		Low
Sat 3:35p		High
Sat 9:57p		Low
Sun 4:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:30a		Low
Sat 3:27p		High
Sat 9:39p		Low
Sun 4:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:11a		High
Sat 1:40p		Low
Sat 8:04p		High
Sun 1:49a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:49a		Low
Sat 3:50p		High
Sat 10:03p		Low
Sun 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 7:45a		High
Sat 12:47p		Low
Sat 7:38p		High
Sun 12:56a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:43a		Low
Sat 4:20p		High
Sat 11:00p		Low
Sun 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:40a		Low
Sat 3:23p		High
Sat 9:50p		Low
Sun 4:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:07a		Low
Sat 3:44p		High
Sat 10:24p		Low
Sun 4:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:43a		Low
Sat 3:27p		High
Sat 10:02p		Low
Sun 4:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:46a		Low
Sat 4:24p		High
Sat 11:00p		Low
Sun 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM