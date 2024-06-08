NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/8

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 75°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:00a Low

Sat 3:59p High

Sat 10:09p Low

Sun 4:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:34a Low

Sat 3:23p High

Sat 9:43p Low

Sun 4:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:48a Low

Sat 3:35p High

Sat 9:57p Low

Sun 4:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:30a Low

Sat 3:27p High

Sat 9:39p Low

Sun 4:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:11a High

Sat 1:40p Low

Sat 8:04p High

Sun 1:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:49a Low

Sat 3:50p High

Sat 10:03p Low

Sun 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:45a High

Sat 12:47p Low

Sat 7:38p High

Sun 12:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:43a Low

Sat 4:20p High

Sat 11:00p Low

Sun 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:40a Low

Sat 3:23p High

Sat 9:50p Low

Sun 4:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:07a Low

Sat 3:44p High

Sat 10:24p Low

Sun 4:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:43a Low

Sat 3:27p High

Sat 10:02p Low

Sun 4:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:46a Low

Sat 4:24p High

Sat 11:00p Low

Sun 5:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba