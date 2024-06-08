NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/8
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
12 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:00a
|Low
Sat 3:59p
|High
Sat 10:09p
|Low
Sun 4:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:34a
|Low
Sat 3:23p
|High
Sat 9:43p
|Low
Sun 4:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:48a
|Low
Sat 3:35p
|High
Sat 9:57p
|Low
Sun 4:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:30a
|Low
Sat 3:27p
|High
Sat 9:39p
|Low
Sun 4:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:11a
|High
Sat 1:40p
|Low
Sat 8:04p
|High
Sun 1:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:49a
|Low
Sat 3:50p
|High
Sat 10:03p
|Low
Sun 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:45a
|High
Sat 12:47p
|Low
Sat 7:38p
|High
Sun 12:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:43a
|Low
Sat 4:20p
|High
Sat 11:00p
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:40a
|Low
Sat 3:23p
|High
Sat 9:50p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:07a
|Low
Sat 3:44p
|High
Sat 10:24p
|Low
Sun 4:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:43a
|Low
Sat 3:27p
|High
Sat 10:02p
|Low
Sun 4:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:46a
|Low
Sat 4:24p
|High
Sat 11:00p
|Low
Sun 5:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
