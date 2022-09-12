NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature76° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:13pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:54a		Low
Mon 4:15p		High
Mon 10:13p		Low
Tue 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:28a		Low
Mon 3:39p		High
Mon 9:47p		Low
Tue 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:42a		Low
Mon 3:51p		High
Mon 10:01p		Low
Tue 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:24a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 9:43p		Low
Tue 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:54a		High
Mon 1:34p		Low
Mon 8:20p		High
Tue 1:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:46a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 10:06p		Low
Tue 4:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:28a		High
Mon 12:41p		Low
Mon 7:54p		High
Tue 1:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:29a		Low
Mon 4:35p		High
Mon 10:47p		Low
Tue 4:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:32a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 9:51p		Low
Tue 4:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 4:05p		High
Mon 10:24p		Low
Tue 4:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:40a		Low
Mon 3:47p		High
Mon 10:00p		Low
Tue 4:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:41a		Low
Mon 4:45p		High
Mon 11:03p		Low
Tue 5:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

