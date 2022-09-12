NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 76° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:13pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:54a Low

Mon 4:15p High

Mon 10:13p Low

Tue 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:28a Low

Mon 3:39p High

Mon 9:47p Low

Tue 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:42a Low

Mon 3:51p High

Mon 10:01p Low

Tue 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:24a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 9:43p Low

Tue 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:54a High

Mon 1:34p Low

Mon 8:20p High

Tue 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:46a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 10:06p Low

Tue 4:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:28a High

Mon 12:41p Low

Mon 7:54p High

Tue 1:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:29a Low

Mon 4:35p High

Mon 10:47p Low

Tue 4:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:32a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 9:51p Low

Tue 4:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 4:05p High

Mon 10:24p Low

Tue 4:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:40a Low

Mon 3:47p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:41a Low

Mon 4:45p High

Mon 11:03p Low

Tue 5:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

