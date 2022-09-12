NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:54a
|Low
Mon 4:15p
|High
Mon 10:13p
|Low
Tue 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:28a
|Low
Mon 3:39p
|High
Mon 9:47p
|Low
Tue 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:42a
|Low
Mon 3:51p
|High
Mon 10:01p
|Low
Tue 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:24a
|Low
Mon 3:43p
|High
Mon 9:43p
|Low
Tue 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:54a
|High
Mon 1:34p
|Low
Mon 8:20p
|High
Tue 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:46a
|Low
Mon 4:12p
|High
Mon 10:06p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:28a
|High
Mon 12:41p
|Low
Mon 7:54p
|High
Tue 1:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:29a
|Low
Mon 4:35p
|High
Mon 10:47p
|Low
Tue 4:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:32a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 9:51p
|Low
Tue 4:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:01a
|Low
Mon 4:05p
|High
Mon 10:24p
|Low
Tue 4:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:40a
|Low
Mon 3:47p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:41a
|Low
Mon 4:45p
|High
Mon 11:03p
|Low
Tue 5:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.