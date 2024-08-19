NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/19

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 79° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 7:48pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:02a Low

Mon 2:15p High

Mon 8:21p Low

Tue 2:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:36a Low

Mon 1:39p High

Mon 7:55p Low

Tue 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:50a Low

Mon 1:51p High

Mon 8:09p Low

Tue 2:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:32a Low

Mon 1:43p High

Mon 7:51p Low

Tue 2:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:13a High

Mon 11:42a Low

Mon 6:20p High

Tue 12:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:55a Low

Mon 2:10p High

Mon 8:15p Low

Tue 2:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:47a High

Mon 10:49a Low

Mon 5:54p High

Mon 11:08p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:51a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 9:13p Low

Tue 3:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:41a Low

Mon 1:39p High

Mon 8:03p Low

Tue 2:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:10a Low

Mon 2:04p High

Mon 8:42p Low

Tue 2:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:46a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 8:10p Low

Tue 2:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:49a Low

Mon 2:40p High

Mon 9:13p Low

Tue 3:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

