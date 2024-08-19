NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/19
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 7:48pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:02a
|Low
Mon 2:15p
|High
Mon 8:21p
|Low
Tue 2:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:36a
|Low
Mon 1:39p
|High
Mon 7:55p
|Low
Tue 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:50a
|Low
Mon 1:51p
|High
Mon 8:09p
|Low
Tue 2:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:32a
|Low
Mon 1:43p
|High
Mon 7:51p
|Low
Tue 2:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:13a
|High
Mon 11:42a
|Low
Mon 6:20p
|High
Tue 12:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:55a
|Low
Mon 2:10p
|High
Mon 8:15p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:47a
|High
Mon 10:49a
|Low
Mon 5:54p
|High
Mon 11:08p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:51a
|Low
Mon 2:39p
|High
Mon 9:13p
|Low
Tue 3:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:41a
|Low
Mon 1:39p
|High
Mon 8:03p
|Low
Tue 2:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:10a
|Low
Mon 2:04p
|High
Mon 8:42p
|Low
Tue 2:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:46a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 8:10p
|Low
Tue 2:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:49a
|Low
Mon 2:40p
|High
Mon 9:13p
|Low
Tue 3:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant