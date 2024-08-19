NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/19

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature79° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 7:48pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:02a		Low
Mon 2:15p		High
Mon 8:21p		Low
Tue 2:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:36a		Low
Mon 1:39p		High
Mon 7:55p		Low
Tue 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:50a		Low
Mon 1:51p		High
Mon 8:09p		Low
Tue 2:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:32a		Low
Mon 1:43p		High
Mon 7:51p		Low
Tue 2:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:13a		High
Mon 11:42a		Low
Mon 6:20p		High
Tue 12:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:55a		Low
Mon 2:10p		High
Mon 8:15p		Low
Tue 2:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:47a		High
Mon 10:49a		Low
Mon 5:54p		High
Mon 11:08p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:51a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 9:13p		Low
Tue 3:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:41a		Low
Mon 1:39p		High
Mon 8:03p		Low
Tue 2:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:10a		Low
Mon 2:04p		High
Mon 8:42p		Low
Tue 2:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:46a		Low
Mon 1:47p		High
Mon 8:10p		Low
Tue 2:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:49a		Low
Mon 2:40p		High
Mon 9:13p		Low
Tue 3:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 12 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 12 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 4 seconds.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

