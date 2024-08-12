NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/12

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

5 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

4 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 73° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:18a High

Mon 2:02p Low

Mon 8:33p High

Tue 2:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:42a High

Mon 1:36p Low

Mon 7:57p High

Tue 1:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:54a High

Mon 1:50p Low

Mon 8:09p High

Tue 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:46a High

Mon 1:32p Low

Mon 8:01p High

Tue 1:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:04a Low

Mon 11:23a High

Mon 5:42p Low

Tue 12:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:29a High

Mon 1:55p Low

Mon 8:32p High

Tue 2:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 4:49p Low

Tue 12:12a High

Tue 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:11a High

Mon 2:55p Low

Mon 9:16p High

Tue 3:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:02a High

Mon 1:36p Low

Mon 8:02p High

Tue 1:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:20a High

Mon 2:05p Low

Mon 8:28p High

Tue 2:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:17a High

Mon 1:40p Low

Mon 8:11p High

Tue 1:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:15a High

Mon 2:47p Low

Mon 9:02p High

Tue 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant