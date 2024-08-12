NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/12
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
5 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:18a
|High
Mon 2:02p
|Low
Mon 8:33p
|High
Tue 2:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:42a
|High
Mon 1:36p
|Low
Mon 7:57p
|High
Tue 1:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:54a
|High
Mon 1:50p
|Low
Mon 8:09p
|High
Tue 2:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:46a
|High
Mon 1:32p
|Low
Mon 8:01p
|High
Tue 1:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:04a
|Low
Mon 11:23a
|High
Mon 5:42p
|Low
Tue 12:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:29a
|High
Mon 1:55p
|Low
Mon 8:32p
|High
Tue 2:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 4:49p
|Low
Tue 12:12a
|High
Tue 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:11a
|High
Mon 2:55p
|Low
Mon 9:16p
|High
Tue 3:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:02a
|High
Mon 1:36p
|Low
Mon 8:02p
|High
Tue 1:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:20a
|High
Mon 2:05p
|Low
Mon 8:28p
|High
Tue 2:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:17a
|High
Mon 1:40p
|Low
Mon 8:11p
|High
Tue 1:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:15a
|High
Mon 2:47p
|Low
Mon 9:02p
|High
Tue 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G