NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/12

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
5 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature73° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 7:18a		High
Mon 2:02p		Low
Mon 8:33p		High
Tue 2:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:42a		High
Mon 1:36p		Low
Mon 7:57p		High
Tue 1:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:54a		High
Mon 1:50p		Low
Mon 8:09p		High
Tue 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 6:46a		High
Mon 1:32p		Low
Mon 8:01p		High
Tue 1:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:04a		Low
Mon 11:23a		High
Mon 5:42p		Low
Tue 12:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 7:29a		High
Mon 1:55p		Low
Mon 8:32p		High
Tue 2:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Mon 10:57a		High
Mon 4:49p		Low
Tue 12:12a		High
Tue 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Mon 8:11a		High
Mon 2:55p		Low
Mon 9:16p		High
Tue 3:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:02a		High
Mon 1:36p		Low
Mon 8:02p		High
Tue 1:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Mon 7:20a		High
Mon 2:05p		Low
Mon 8:28p		High
Tue 2:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 7:17a		High
Mon 1:40p		Low
Mon 8:11p		High
Tue 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Mon 8:15a		High
Mon 2:47p		Low
Mon 9:02p		High
Tue 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

