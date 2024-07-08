NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/8

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when outdoors. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the East
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset5:34am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:26a		Low
Mon 4:21p		High
Mon 10:30p		Low
Tue 5:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:00a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 10:04p		Low
Tue 4:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 3:57p		High
Mon 10:18p		Low
Tue 4:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:56a		Low
Mon 3:49p		High
Mon 10:00p		Low
Tue 4:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:31a		High
Mon 2:06p		Low
Mon 8:26p		High
Tue 2:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:14a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 10:23p		Low
Tue 5:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:05a		High
Mon 1:13p		Low
Mon 8:00p		High
Tue 1:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:03a		High
Mon 11:08a		Low
Mon 4:46p		High
Mon 11:19p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 3:47p		High
Mon 10:10p		Low
Tue 4:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:30a		Low
Mon 4:09p		High
Mon 10:43p		Low
Tue 5:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:07a		Low
Mon 3:51p		High
Mon 10:22p		Low
Tue 4:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:04a		High
Mon 11:09a		Low
Mon 4:50p		High
Mon 11:20p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

