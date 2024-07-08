NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/8
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when outdoors. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the East
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 88°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:34am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:26a
|Low
Mon 4:21p
|High
Mon 10:30p
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:00a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 10:04p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 3:57p
|High
Mon 10:18p
|Low
Tue 4:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:56a
|Low
Mon 3:49p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:31a
|High
Mon 2:06p
|Low
Mon 8:26p
|High
Tue 2:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:14a
|Low
Mon 4:12p
|High
Mon 10:23p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:05a
|High
Mon 1:13p
|Low
Mon 8:00p
|High
Tue 1:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:03a
|High
Mon 11:08a
|Low
Mon 4:46p
|High
Mon 11:19p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 3:47p
|High
Mon 10:10p
|Low
Tue 4:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:30a
|Low
Mon 4:09p
|High
Mon 10:43p
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:07a
|Low
Mon 3:51p
|High
Mon 10:22p
|Low
Tue 4:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|High
Mon 11:09a
|Low
Mon 4:50p
|High
Mon 11:20p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
