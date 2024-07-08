NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/8

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when outdoors. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the East

3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 88° Sunrise/Sunset 5:34am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:26a Low

Mon 4:21p High

Mon 10:30p Low

Tue 5:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:00a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 10:04p Low

Tue 4:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 3:57p High

Mon 10:18p Low

Tue 4:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:56a Low

Mon 3:49p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:31a High

Mon 2:06p Low

Mon 8:26p High

Tue 2:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:14a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 10:23p Low

Tue 5:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:05a High

Mon 1:13p Low

Mon 8:00p High

Tue 1:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:03a High

Mon 11:08a Low

Mon 4:46p High

Mon 11:19p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 3:47p High

Mon 10:10p Low

Tue 4:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:30a Low

Mon 4:09p High

Mon 10:43p Low

Tue 5:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:07a Low

Mon 3:51p High

Mon 10:22p Low

Tue 4:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:04a High

Mon 11:09a Low

Mon 4:50p High

Mon 11:20p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

