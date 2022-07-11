NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/11

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature74° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:03a		Low
Mon 12:17p		High
Mon 6:34p		Low
Tue 1:16a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:37a		Low
Mon 11:41a		High
Mon 6:08p		Low
Tue 12:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:51a		Low
Mon 11:53a		High
Mon 6:22p		Low
Tue 12:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:33a		Low
Mon 11:45a		High
Mon 6:04p		Low
Tue 12:44a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:43a		Low
Mon 4:22p		High
Mon 10:14p		Low
Tue 5:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:56a		Low
Mon 12:05p		High
Mon 6:26p		Low
Tue 1:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:50a		Low
Mon 3:56p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 4:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:45a		Low
Mon 12:33p		High
Mon 7:16p		Low
Tue 1:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:38a		Low
Mon 11:38a		High
Mon 6:13p		Low
Tue 12:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:03a		Low
Mon 12:00p		High
Mon 6:46p		Low
Tue 1:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:49a		Low
Mon 11:47a		High
Mon 6:22p		Low
Tue 12:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:49a		Low
Mon 12:40p		High
Mon 7:21p		Low
Tue 1:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

