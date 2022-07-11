NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/11

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

11 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 71°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 74° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:03a Low

Mon 12:17p High

Mon 6:34p Low

Tue 1:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:37a Low

Mon 11:41a High

Mon 6:08p Low

Tue 12:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:51a Low

Mon 11:53a High

Mon 6:22p Low

Tue 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:33a Low

Mon 11:45a High

Mon 6:04p Low

Tue 12:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:43a Low

Mon 4:22p High

Mon 10:14p Low

Tue 5:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:56a Low

Mon 12:05p High

Mon 6:26p Low

Tue 1:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:50a Low

Mon 3:56p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 4:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:45a Low

Mon 12:33p High

Mon 7:16p Low

Tue 1:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:38a Low

Mon 11:38a High

Mon 6:13p Low

Tue 12:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:03a Low

Mon 12:00p High

Mon 6:46p Low

Tue 1:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:49a Low

Mon 11:47a High

Mon 6:22p Low

Tue 12:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:49a Low

Mon 12:40p High

Mon 7:21p Low

Tue 1:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

