NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/20

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Even the best swimmers can be swept away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

12 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 6:59pm UV Index 6 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:03a Low

Fri 4:33p High

Fri 10:29p Low

Sat 4:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:37a Low

Fri 3:57p High

Fri 10:03p Low

Sat 4:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:51a Low

Fri 4:09p High

Fri 10:17p Low

Sat 4:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:33a Low

Fri 4:01p High

Fri 9:59p Low

Sat 4:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:02a High

Fri 1:43p Low

Fri 8:38p High

Sat 2:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:56a Low

Fri 4:31p High

Fri 10:21p Low

Sat 4:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:36a High

Fri 12:50p Low

Fri 8:12p High

Sat 1:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:55a Low

Fri 5:04p High

Fri 11:16p Low

Sat 5:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:40a Low

Fri 4:00p High

Fri 10:06p Low

Sat 4:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:15a Low

Fri 4:26p High

Fri 10:40p Low

Sat 4:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:48a Low

Fri 4:05p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:50a Low

Fri 5:00p High

Fri 11:17p Low

Sat 5:12a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

