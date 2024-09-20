NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/20

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Even the best swimmers can be swept away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:42am - 6:59pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 10:03a		Low
Fri 4:33p		High
Fri 10:29p		Low
Sat 4:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:37a		Low
Fri 3:57p		High
Fri 10:03p		Low
Sat 4:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:51a		Low
Fri 4:09p		High
Fri 10:17p		Low
Sat 4:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:33a		Low
Fri 4:01p		High
Fri 9:59p		Low
Sat 4:10a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:02a		High
Fri 1:43p		Low
Fri 8:38p		High
Sat 2:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:56a		Low
Fri 4:31p		High
Fri 10:21p		Low
Sat 4:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:36a		High
Fri 12:50p		Low
Fri 8:12p		High
Sat 1:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:55a		Low
Fri 5:04p		High
Fri 11:16p		Low
Sat 5:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:40a		Low
Fri 4:00p		High
Fri 10:06p		Low
Sat 4:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:15a		Low
Fri 4:26p		High
Fri 10:40p		Low
Sat 4:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:48a		Low
Fri 4:05p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:50a		Low
Fri 5:00p		High
Fri 11:17p		Low
Sat 5:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

