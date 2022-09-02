NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 79° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 75° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:24am - 7:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:13a High

Fri 12:47p Low

Fri 7:12p High

Sat 1:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:37a High

Fri 12:21p Low

Fri 6:36p High

Sat 12:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:49a High

Fri 12:35p Low

Fri 6:48p High

Sat 12:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:41a High

Fri 12:17p Low

Fri 6:40p High

Sat 12:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:18a High

Fri 4:27p Low

Fri 11:17p High

Sat 4:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 12:41p Low

Fri 7:19p High

Sat 1:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:52a High

Fri 3:34p Low

Fri 10:51p High

Sat 3:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:53a High

Fri 1:33p Low

Fri 7:54p High

Sat 1:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:54a High

Fri 12:19p Low

Fri 6:49p High

Sat 12:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:21a High

Fri 12:55p Low

Fri 7:17p High

Sat 1:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:05a High

Fri 12:27p Low

Fri 6:57p High

Sat 12:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:03a High

Fri 1:34p Low

Fri 7:48p High

Sat 1:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms through the night.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

