NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/13

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

7 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:12pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:07a High

Fri 4:15p Low

Fri 11:10p High

Sat 4:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:31a High

Fri 3:49p Low

Fri 10:34p High

Sat 4:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:43a High

Fri 4:03p Low

Fri 10:46p High

Sat 4:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:35a High

Fri 3:45p Low

Fri 10:38p High

Sat 4:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:25a Low

Fri 2:12p High

Fri 7:55p Low

Sat 3:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:57a High

Fri 4:15p Low

Fri 11:04p High

Sat 4:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 6:32a Low

Fri 1:46p High

Fri 7:02p Low

Sat 2:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 10:27a High

Fri 5:16p Low

Fri 11:43p High

Sat 5:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:22a High

Fri 4:06p Low

Fri 10:44p High

Sat 4:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:41a High

Fri 4:42p Low

Fri 11:07p High

Sat 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 9:36a High

Fri 4:18p Low

Fri 10:50p High

Sat 4:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 10:30a High

Fri 5:11p Low

Fri 11:33p High

Sat 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey