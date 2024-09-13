NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/13
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 10:07a
|High
Fri 4:15p
|Low
Fri 11:10p
|High
Sat 4:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:31a
|High
Fri 3:49p
|Low
Fri 10:34p
|High
Sat 4:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:43a
|High
Fri 4:03p
|Low
Fri 10:46p
|High
Sat 4:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:35a
|High
Fri 3:45p
|Low
Fri 10:38p
|High
Sat 4:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:25a
|Low
Fri 2:12p
|High
Fri 7:55p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:57a
|High
Fri 4:15p
|Low
Fri 11:04p
|High
Sat 4:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 6:32a
|Low
Fri 1:46p
|High
Fri 7:02p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 10:27a
|High
Fri 5:16p
|Low
Fri 11:43p
|High
Sat 5:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:22a
|High
Fri 4:06p
|Low
Fri 10:44p
|High
Sat 4:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:41a
|High
Fri 4:42p
|Low
Fri 11:07p
|High
Sat 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 9:36a
|High
Fri 4:18p
|Low
Fri 10:50p
|High
Sat 4:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 10:30a
|High
Fri 5:11p
|Low
Fri 11:33p
|High
Sat 5:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
