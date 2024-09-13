NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/13

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:35am - 7:12pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 10:07a		High
Fri 4:15p		Low
Fri 11:10p		High
Sat 4:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:31a		High
Fri 3:49p		Low
Fri 10:34p		High
Sat 4:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:43a		High
Fri 4:03p		Low
Fri 10:46p		High
Sat 4:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:35a		High
Fri 3:45p		Low
Fri 10:38p		High
Sat 4:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:25a		Low
Fri 2:12p		High
Fri 7:55p		Low
Sat 3:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:57a		High
Fri 4:15p		Low
Fri 11:04p		High
Sat 4:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 6:32a		Low
Fri 1:46p		High
Fri 7:02p		Low
Sat 2:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 10:27a		High
Fri 5:16p		Low
Fri 11:43p		High
Sat 5:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:22a		High
Fri 4:06p		Low
Fri 10:44p		High
Sat 4:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:41a		High
Fri 4:42p		Low
Fri 11:07p		High
Sat 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 9:36a		High
Fri 4:18p		Low
Fri 10:50p		High
Sat 4:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 10:30a		High
Fri 5:11p		Low
Fri 11:33p		High
Sat 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

