NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/16
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 5:23a
|Low
Fri 11:31a
|High
Fri 5:49p
|Low
Sat 12:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:55a
|High
Fri 5:23p
|Low
Fri 11:54p
|High
Sat 5:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:11a
|Low
Fri 11:07a
|High
Fri 5:37p
|Low
Sat 12:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:59a
|High
Fri 5:19p
|Low
Fri 11:58p
|High
Sat 5:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:03a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 9:29p
|Low
Sat 4:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:18a
|Low
Fri 11:20a
|High
Fri 5:41p
|Low
Sat 12:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 8:10a
|Low
Fri 3:10p
|High
Fri 8:36p
|Low
Sat 4:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:13a
|Low
Fri 11:51a
|High
Fri 6:42p
|Low
Sat 1:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:02a
|Low
Fri 10:53a
|High
Fri 5:31p
|Low
Sat 12:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 5:20a
|Low
Fri 11:10a
|High
Fri 6:06p
|Low
Sat 12:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:12a
|Low
Fri 11:03a
|High
Fri 5:42p
|Low
Sat 12:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 6:07a
|Low
Fri 11:56a
|High
Fri 6:39p
|Low
Sat 1:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 17 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 14 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
