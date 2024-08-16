NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/16

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 81°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 7:52pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 5:23a Low

Fri 11:31a High

Fri 5:49p Low

Sat 12:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:55a High

Fri 5:23p Low

Fri 11:54p High

Sat 5:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:11a Low

Fri 11:07a High

Fri 5:37p Low

Sat 12:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:59a High

Fri 5:19p Low

Fri 11:58p High

Sat 5:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:03a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 9:29p Low

Sat 4:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:18a Low

Fri 11:20a High

Fri 5:41p Low

Sat 12:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 8:10a Low

Fri 3:10p High

Fri 8:36p Low

Sat 4:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 6:13a Low

Fri 11:51a High

Fri 6:42p Low

Sat 1:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:02a Low

Fri 10:53a High

Fri 5:31p Low

Sat 12:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 5:20a Low

Fri 11:10a High

Fri 6:06p Low

Sat 12:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 5:12a Low

Fri 11:03a High

Fri 5:42p Low

Sat 12:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 6:07a Low

Fri 11:56a High

Fri 6:39p Low

Sat 1:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 17 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 14 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

