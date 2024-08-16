NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/16

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/16

Ocean Grove (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 7:52pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 5:23a		Low
Fri 11:31a		High
Fri 5:49p		Low
Sat 12:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:55a		High
Fri 5:23p		Low
Fri 11:54p		High
Sat 5:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:11a		Low
Fri 11:07a		High
Fri 5:37p		Low
Sat 12:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:59a		High
Fri 5:19p		Low
Fri 11:58p		High
Sat 5:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:03a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 9:29p		Low
Sat 4:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:18a		Low
Fri 11:20a		High
Fri 5:41p		Low
Sat 12:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 8:10a		Low
Fri 3:10p		High
Fri 8:36p		Low
Sat 4:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 6:13a		Low
Fri 11:51a		High
Fri 6:42p		Low
Sat 1:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:02a		Low
Fri 10:53a		High
Fri 5:31p		Low
Sat 12:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 5:20a		Low
Fri 11:10a		High
Fri 6:06p		Low
Sat 12:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 5:12a		Low
Fri 11:03a		High
Fri 5:42p		Low
Sat 12:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 6:07a		Low
Fri 11:56a		High
Fri 6:39p		Low
Sat 1:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 17 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 14 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM