NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12

Ocean Grove at night (Raquel Melody)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature76° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:41a		Low
Fri 2:55p		High
Fri 9:01p		Low
Sat 3:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:15a		Low
Fri 2:19p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 2:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:29a		Low
Fri 2:31p		High
Fri 8:49p		Low
Sat 3:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:11a		Low
Fri 2:23p		High
Fri 8:31p		Low
Sat 3:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:50a		High
Fri 12:21p		Low
Fri 7:00p		High
Sat 12:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:31a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 8:53p		Low
Sat 3:33a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:24a		High
Fri 11:28a		Low
Fri 6:34p		High
Fri 11:48p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:15a		Low
Fri 3:09p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 4:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:19a		Low
Fri 2:18p		High
Fri 8:41p		Low
Sat 3:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:50a		Low
Fri 2:42p		High
Fri 9:20p		Low
Sat 3:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:26a		Low
Fri 2:24p		High
Fri 8:51p		Low
Sat 3:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:28a		Low
Fri 3:18p		High
Fri 9:52p		Low
Sat 4:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely through the night. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

