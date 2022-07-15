NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/15

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:25pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:51a Low

Fri 4:03p High

Fri 10:12p Low

Sat 4:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:25a Low

Fri 3:27p High

Fri 9:46p Low

Sat 4:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:39a Low

Fri 3:39p High

Fri 10:00p Low

Sat 4:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:21a Low

Fri 3:31p High

Fri 9:42p Low

Sat 4:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:01a High

Fri 1:31p Low

Fri 8:08p High

Sat 1:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 3:55p High

Fri 10:02p Low

Sat 4:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:35a High

Fri 12:38p Low

Fri 7:42p High

Sat 12:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:26a Low

Fri 4:17p High

Fri 10:48p Low

Sat 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:28a Low

Fri 3:25p High

Fri 9:49p Low

Sat 4:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:03a Low

Fri 3:49p High

Fri 10:30p Low

Sat 4:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:35a Low

Fri 3:28p High

Fri 9:59p Low

Sat 4:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:37a Low

Fri 4:24p High

Fri 11:00p Low

Sat 5:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

