NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/15

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:25pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:51a		Low
Fri 4:03p		High
Fri 10:12p		Low
Sat 4:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:25a		Low
Fri 3:27p		High
Fri 9:46p		Low
Sat 4:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:39a		Low
Fri 3:39p		High
Fri 10:00p		Low
Sat 4:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:21a		Low
Fri 3:31p		High
Fri 9:42p		Low
Sat 4:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 8:01a		High
Fri 1:31p		Low
Fri 8:08p		High
Sat 1:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:42a		Low
Fri 3:55p		High
Fri 10:02p		Low
Sat 4:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 7:35a		High
Fri 12:38p		Low
Fri 7:42p		High
Sat 12:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 10:26a		Low
Fri 4:17p		High
Fri 10:48p		Low
Sat 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:28a		Low
Fri 3:25p		High
Fri 9:49p		Low
Sat 4:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 10:03a		Low
Fri 3:49p		High
Fri 10:30p		Low
Sat 4:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 9:35a		Low
Fri 3:28p		High
Fri 9:59p		Low
Sat 4:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 10:37a		Low
Fri 4:24p		High
Fri 11:00p		Low
Sat 5:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

