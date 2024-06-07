NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/7

Yellow flag flies in Bradley Beach (Joe Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:09a		Low
Fri 3:12p		High
Fri 9:22p		Low
Sat 4:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:43a		Low
Fri 2:36p		High
Fri 8:56p		Low
Sat 3:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:57a		Low
Fri 2:48p		High
Fri 9:10p		Low
Sat 3:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:39a		Low
Fri 2:40p		High
Fri 8:52p		Low
Sat 3:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:24a		High
Fri 12:49p		Low
Fri 7:17p		High
Sat 1:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:01a		Low
Fri 3:04p		High
Fri 9:16p		Low
Sat 4:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:58a		High
Fri 11:56a		Low
Fri 6:51p		High
Sat 12:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:53a		Low
Fri 3:32p		High
Fri 10:13p		Low
Sat 4:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:52a		Low
Fri 2:38p		High
Fri 9:05p		Low
Sat 3:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:19a		Low
Fri 2:58p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 4:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:55a		Low
Fri 2:42p		High
Fri 9:16p		Low
Sat 3:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:58a		Low
Fri 3:37p		High
Fri 10:14p		Low
Sat 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

