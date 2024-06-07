NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/7

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:09a Low

Fri 3:12p High

Fri 9:22p Low

Sat 4:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:43a Low

Fri 2:36p High

Fri 8:56p Low

Sat 3:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:57a Low

Fri 2:48p High

Fri 9:10p Low

Sat 3:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:39a Low

Fri 2:40p High

Fri 8:52p Low

Sat 3:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:24a High

Fri 12:49p Low

Fri 7:17p High

Sat 1:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:01a Low

Fri 3:04p High

Fri 9:16p Low

Sat 4:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:58a High

Fri 11:56a Low

Fri 6:51p High

Sat 12:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:53a Low

Fri 3:32p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:52a Low

Fri 2:38p High

Fri 9:05p Low

Sat 3:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:19a Low

Fri 2:58p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 4:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:55a Low

Fri 2:42p High

Fri 9:16p Low

Sat 3:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:58a Low

Fri 3:37p High

Fri 10:14p Low

Sat 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

