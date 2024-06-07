NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/7
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:09a
|Low
Fri 3:12p
|High
Fri 9:22p
|Low
Sat 4:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:43a
|Low
Fri 2:36p
|High
Fri 8:56p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:57a
|Low
Fri 2:48p
|High
Fri 9:10p
|Low
Sat 3:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:39a
|Low
Fri 2:40p
|High
Fri 8:52p
|Low
Sat 3:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:24a
|High
Fri 12:49p
|Low
Fri 7:17p
|High
Sat 1:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:01a
|Low
Fri 3:04p
|High
Fri 9:16p
|Low
Sat 4:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:58a
|High
Fri 11:56a
|Low
Fri 6:51p
|High
Sat 12:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:53a
|Low
Fri 3:32p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:52a
|Low
Fri 2:38p
|High
Fri 9:05p
|Low
Sat 3:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:19a
|Low
Fri 2:58p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 4:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:55a
|Low
Fri 2:42p
|High
Fri 9:16p
|Low
Sat 3:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:58a
|Low
Fri 3:37p
|High
Fri 10:14p
|Low
Sat 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
