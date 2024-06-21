NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/21

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 6 a.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 104. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature76° - 94°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:00a		Low
Fri 2:01p		High
Fri 8:12p		Low
Sat 2:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:34a		Low
Fri 1:25p		High
Fri 7:46p		Low
Sat 2:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 1:37p		High
Fri 8:00p		Low
Sat 2:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:30a		Low
Fri 1:29p		High
Fri 7:42p		Low
Sat 2:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:17a		High
Fri 11:40a		Low
Fri 6:06p		High
Fri 11:52p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:55a		Low
Fri 1:56p		High
Fri 8:08p		Low
Sat 2:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:51a		High
Fri 10:47a		Low
Fri 5:40p		High
Fri 10:59p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:49a		Low
Fri 2:22p		High
Fri 9:09p		Low
Sat 3:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:38a		Low
Fri 1:25p		High
Fri 7:57p		Low
Sat 2:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:05a		Low
Fri 1:48p		High
Fri 8:37p		Low
Sat 3:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:39a		Low
Fri 1:32p		High
Fri 8:02p		Low
Sat 2:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:47a		Low
Fri 2:29p		High
Fri 9:08p		Low
Sat 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

