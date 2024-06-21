NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/21

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 6 a.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 104. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 76° - 94° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:00a Low

Fri 2:01p High

Fri 8:12p Low

Sat 2:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:34a Low

Fri 1:25p High

Fri 7:46p Low

Sat 2:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 1:37p High

Fri 8:00p Low

Sat 2:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:30a Low

Fri 1:29p High

Fri 7:42p Low

Sat 2:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:17a High

Fri 11:40a Low

Fri 6:06p High

Fri 11:52p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:55a Low

Fri 1:56p High

Fri 8:08p Low

Sat 2:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:51a High

Fri 10:47a Low

Fri 5:40p High

Fri 10:59p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:49a Low

Fri 2:22p High

Fri 9:09p Low

Sat 3:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:38a Low

Fri 1:25p High

Fri 7:57p Low

Sat 2:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:05a Low

Fri 1:48p High

Fri 8:37p Low

Sat 3:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:39a Low

Fri 1:32p High

Fri 8:02p Low

Sat 2:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:47a Low

Fri 2:29p High

Fri 9:08p Low

Sat 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

