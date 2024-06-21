NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/21
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT through 6 a.m. Sunday for heat index values up to 104. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 94°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:00a
|Low
Fri 2:01p
|High
Fri 8:12p
|Low
Sat 2:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:34a
|Low
Fri 1:25p
|High
Fri 7:46p
|Low
Sat 2:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 1:37p
|High
Fri 8:00p
|Low
Sat 2:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:30a
|Low
Fri 1:29p
|High
Fri 7:42p
|Low
Sat 2:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:17a
|High
Fri 11:40a
|Low
Fri 6:06p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:55a
|Low
Fri 1:56p
|High
Fri 8:08p
|Low
Sat 2:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:51a
|High
Fri 10:47a
|Low
Fri 5:40p
|High
Fri 10:59p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:49a
|Low
Fri 2:22p
|High
Fri 9:09p
|Low
Sat 3:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:38a
|Low
Fri 1:25p
|High
Fri 7:57p
|Low
Sat 2:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:05a
|Low
Fri 1:48p
|High
Fri 8:37p
|Low
Sat 3:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:39a
|Low
Fri 1:32p
|High
Fri 8:02p
|Low
Sat 2:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:47a
|Low
Fri 2:29p
|High
Fri 9:08p
|Low
Sat 3:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
