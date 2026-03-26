Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

Smoke and flames rise following an Israeli military strike on a target in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March, 25, 2026.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Smoke and flames rise following an Israeli military strike on a target in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March, 25, 2026.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) loading...

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a deal to end the Iran war is near, after Tehran dismissed his 15-point ceasefire plan and issued its own sweeping demands to stop fighting as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

Two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point U.S. proposal broadly, saying it included sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is normally shipped.

Iran issued its own plan via state TV, which includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities, and Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump insisted at a Republican fundraiser Wednesday night that talks were underway with Iranian leaders, saying “they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people.”

Passengers wait in a security checkpoint line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Passengers wait in a security checkpoint line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration may have to shut down operations at some airports if the budget impasse drags on, the agency’s acting head said Wednesday, even as record wait time for travelers did little to end the standoff over the funding fight in Congress.

The TSA’s Ha Nguyen McNeill described the mounting hardships facing unpaid airport workers — piling up bills and eviction notices, even plasma donations to make ends meet — and warned that lawmakers must ensure “this never happens again.”

“This is a dire situation,” she testified at a House hearing, warning of potential airport closures. “At this point, we have to look at all options on the table. And that does require us to, at some point, make very difficult choices as to which airports we might try to keep open and which ones we might have to shut down as our callout rates increase.”

Yet on the 40th day of the standoff involving the Department of Homeland Security, there was no easy way out in sight. Neither Republican senators, who made the latest offer, nor Democrats, who countered by reiterating their demands for changes to President Donald Trump ‘s immigration enforcement operations, appeared closer to a compromise.

GOP rally before Statehouse immigration bills vote (Brick Township Republican Party via Facebook) GOP rally before Statehouse immigration bills vote (Brick Township Republican Party via Facebook) loading...

🏛️ NJ lawmakers passed 3 immigration bills after a heated Statehouse rally

😷 One measure would require officers, including ICE, to show their faces

⚖️ Debate intensifies over public safety, privacy, and immigration enforcement

TRENTON — Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday signed three bills into law aimed at making the trust directive official and to unmask federal agents.

The bills were passed on Tuesday after Republican legislators, municipal leaders and representatives from Moms for Liberty and Turning Point USA rallied against the anti-ICE legislation.

Ultimately, the three bills were passed along party lines.

“I am signing three new bills to limit the Trump administration’s overreach and keep New Jerseyans safe,” Sherrill said Wednesday morning.

“We know the Trump Administration has challenged some of these measures in the past. We beat them in court then – and we’re happy to meet them in court again if they decide to sue now,” she said. “Nothing is going to stop us from standing up for New Jersey and against Donald Trump’s overreach.”

The Trump administration has already said they will not follow the New Jersey laws.

Click the link above to read more about what the new law means for New Jersey.

Off road vehicles in a Berlin Borough neighborhood Off road vehicles in a Berlin Borough neighborhood (Berlin Borough police via Facebook) loading...

🚨Police in Berlin Borough say off-road riders are causing damage and nonstop noise

🚨A close call involving teens nearly struck pushed officials to launch a crackdown

🚨Drones, AI, and new e-bike laws are now being used to track and stop offenders

BERLIN BOROUGH — Several teens are facing charges after police confiscated their off-road vehicles following a frightening incident that pushed local officials to launch a full-scale crackdown.

Police say the enforcement push comes after an “outrageous number of complaints” from residents fed up with roaring engines at all hours, torn-up lawns and riders racing through neighborhoods and private property.

It's a problem many communities face across the state: young riders on off-road vehicles and e-bikes, which prompted legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy before he left office.

Borough Police Chief Michael Scheer told CBS Philadelphia that many of the complaints come from the New Freedom Village and Enclave neighborhoods. Residents have told him residents can hear and feel windows rattle

The final straw was an incident within the past two weeks during which police say a group of teens was nearly hit by off-road vehicles.

Authorities say the riders were tracked down using drones, AI tools, facial recognition and targeted patrols.

“This is REAL crime, and it is affecting REAL families in our community, which is creating a REAL danger on and off our roadways and we will no longer tolerate it,” the police department said in a written statement.

Cape May man was stabbed several times by another man outside the Beach House motel on Route 9 in Middle Township (Middle Township PD via Facebook/Google Street View) Cape May man was stabbed several times by another man outside the Beach House motel on Route 9 in Middle Township (Middle Township PD via Facebook/Google Street View) loading...

🔪 Cape May County stabbing leaves man seriously injured

🚓 Suspect arrested, faces attempted murder charges

⚠️ Police say attack was not random, no public threat

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May County man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times by another man on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The 40-year-old South River man was standing in front of the Beach House Motel on Route 9 in Middle Township just after 5 p.m. on March 23, when Daniel Thomas, 35, of Cape May, pulled up in a car, jumped out, and repeatedly stabbed the victim with a knife, police said.

The victim tried to flee, but police said Thomas chased him across Route 9 into a nearby parking lot, where the stabbing continued. Thomas then fled the scene in his car, according to police.

Police caught up with Thomas a short time later, arrested and charged him with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison for the first-degree crime if convicted.

An investigation determined that the two men knew each other and the stabbing was not a random attack. However, police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

FILE - New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) loading...

⚖️ A lawsuit claims the law firm of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin violated New Jersey’s Family Leave Act.

⚖️ Coughlin helped lead efforts to expand the same law to protect more workers across the state.

⚖️ Critics say the case raises questions about whether lawmakers follow the rules they champion.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, one of the most powerful Democrats in Trenton, remains silent on allegations his law firm fired a paralegal for requesting time off and work-at-home accommodations to care for her sick mother-in-law.

Neither Coughlin, his spokesperson nor the law firm have returned multiple requests for comment.

The lawsuit, first reported by New Jersey Monitor, accuses the law firm co-founded by Coughlin of violating the very worker protections he helped champion in Trenton.

The complaint alleges the firm improperly denied family leave protections guaranteed under the New Jersey Family Leave Act — a law that allows eligible workers to take job-protected leave to care for a newborn child or an ill family member.

Coughlin has long been one of the most visible supporters of expanding family leave protections in New Jersey, and sponsored the legislation he is accused of violating.

At the time the law was passed, Coughlin said no worker should have to choose between a job and caring for a sick family member. "No one should be penalized for needing time to care," Coughlin said, "This bill helps make sure the vast majority of workers never will.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Six Flags, NJ reveals major progress ahead of 2026 Season (PHOTOS) An exclusive look at the construction underway at Six Flags Great Adventure as of Mar. 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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