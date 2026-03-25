⚖️ A lawsuit claims the law firm of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin violated New Jersey’s Family Leave Act.

⚖️ Coughlin helped lead efforts to expand the same law to protect more workers across the state.

⚖️ Critics say the case raises questions about whether lawmakers follow the rules they champion.

Lawsuit targets law firm tied to Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin over family leave law

A new lawsuit is accusing the law firm co-founded by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin of violating the very worker protections he helped champion in Trenton.

The complaint alleges the firm improperly denied family leave protections guaranteed under the New Jersey Family Leave Act — a law that allows eligible workers to take job-protected leave to care for a newborn child or an ill family member.

A former paralegal claims she was fired for requesting time off and work-at-home accommodations.

Irony surrounding NJ Family Leave Act expansion

Coughlin has long been one of the most visible supporters of expanding family leave protections in New Jersey, and sponsored the legislation he is accused of violating.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (AP Photo) Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (AP Photo) loading...

In recent years, lawmakers broadened the state’s family leave law to cover more workers and smaller businesses. Under the updated rules, employees at companies with as few as 15 workers can now qualify for job-protected leave — down from the previous threshold of 30 employees.

The law allows eligible employees to take up to 12 weeks of leave every two years to care for a new child or a family member with a serious health condition, with the expectation they can return to their job afterward and without retribution.

Supporters have described the changes as a major expansion of workplace protections for families across New Jersey.

At the time the law was passed, Coughlin said no worker should have to choose between a job and caring for a sick family member. "No one should be penalized for needing time to care," Coughlin said, "This bill helps make sure the vast majority of workers never will.

What the lawsuit claims

According to the complaint, the plaintiff alleges the law that bears Coughlin's name (Rainone Coughlin Minchello) failed to comply with the state’s Family Leave Act when it came to granting protected leave.

The lawsuit seeks damages and other relief, arguing the employee should have been entitled to the same protections state lawmakers have promoted as essential for working families.

Questions for one of New Jersey’s most powerful lawmakers

Coughlin, a Democrat from Middlesex County, has served as Assembly Speaker since 2018 and plays a key role in shaping the state’s legislative agenda.

His support was instrumental in advancing legislation designed to expand family leave protections to more workers and reduce eligibility barriers.

That history is why critics say the lawsuit carries an extra layer of political irony.

If the allegations prove true, they argue, the case could highlight the gap between laws passed in Trenton and how they are followed in the workplace.

The claims have not yet been proven in court, and neither Coughlin nor the attorney who filed the suit are commenting.

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