NJ 101.5 and the NJPBA team up to help kids this Christmas season

Every year we team up with our friends at the New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Association to help kids during emergencies.

That's right, the Feel Better Bears program is back again this holiday season. It's simple. Cops find themselves in difficult situations more often than we would like to see especially when the situations involve children.

Imagine coming up on a domestic violence scene and there's a little kid there, frightened and feeling alone. Enter the hero cops who are there to help. It's hard to console a child in a situation like this, but having a teddy bear to distract them is a great start.

One of the reasons we do this every year is the feedback from the cops on the street. We hear story after story about how impactful this small gesture can be in the moment.

I want to personally thank all the cops across this state who sacrifice their time and safety to help others on a regular basis.

This Thanksgiving I also want to thank their families. Families who often miss holidays with them as duty often calls at the worst possible time. Regardless of when a loved one is on duty, families are on the shift with them, at least emotionally as they await their safe return.

Thanks to everyone who is working through the holiday to keep our economy going and our communities safe.

<em>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.</em>

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US