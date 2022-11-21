Here’s how you can help your local cops help kids across NJ

My friend Pat Colligan is the president of the NJ State Policemen's Benevolent Association. His organization represents thousands of cops across the Garden State.

As we talk about often on the show, the job of a police officer is more than a job, more than a career, it's a calling for public service. And the job has gotten harder for sure over the past few years for sure.

From targeted media attacks to actual assassinations and tens of thousands of assaults against cops every year, it's one of the most challenging roles in our society.

Pat joined me this morning to talk about last year's effort resulting in 7,0000 bears donated for the Feel Better Bears program which allows an officer to have a bear ready to go for a child put in a tough situation.

My friend John Pearce who is the general manager of Hyundai of Trenton texted me during the conversation after he heard me set the goal of 8,000 for this year, and offered to donate 1,000 bears through the website. This is huge.

Can you help us help the cops? Click HERE and donate if you can.

Thanks in advance on behalf of the cops and kids who will take some comfort in this small but important gesture.

Pat also shared his Thanksgiving tradition of making 8-9 "pumpkin Chiffon pies", a recipe he got from his mom who passed away several years ago. It's lighter and tastier than your traditional pies. Recipe coming soon!

